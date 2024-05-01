Sidney PD recertified by Ohio Collaborative

SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department was one of 17 Ohio law enforcement agencies recently recertified for state standards established by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board. Eleven other agencies joined the list of certified agencies.

Sidney Police meets or exceeds the Ohio Collaborative standards in the following areas:

• Use of force/deadly force;

• Community engagement;

• Crisis intervention;

• Positive youth interactions;

• Recruiting and hiring;

• Vehicle pursuits;

• Body-worn cameras;

• Bias-free policing;

• Agency wellness;

• Telecommunicator training;

• Investigation of employee misconduct;

• Law enforcement response to mass demonstrations and protests.

Sidney Police was awarded initial certification in 2016 and received certifications/agency recertification in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2023.

The Ohio Collaborative, a 12-person panel of law enforcement experts and community leaders from throughout the state, established state standards. The Collaborative works closely with partners, including the community and law enforcement agencies, to implement the standards. All law enforcement agencies are expected to meet or exceed these standards as they develop policies and procedures to meet these expectations.

Overall, there are 651 certified agencies throughout Ohio that have met The Collaborative’s initial standards. Additionally, 29,730 officers — representing 90.41% of all law enforcement officers in Ohio, including most of Ohio’s metropolitan areas — are employed by an agency that is involved in some form of the certification process.

For more information and a list of certified agencies, visit https://ocjs.ohio.gov/law-enforcement-services/ohio-collaborative-community-police-advisory-board/.