May is here! Summer is just around the corner! How are you planning on welcoming in the warmer weather this month?

There are so many things to do! Mother’s Day is just a few days away, have you gotten your mom, mother in law or grandmother something yet? Husbands, don’t forget something nice for your wife!

May also brings opportunities for picnics in the park! We have some wonderful parks that you can enjoy a leisurely walk or a picnic under the shade trees. Get your fishing license and try your luck, you might just catch something! I will admit that I catch my fish at the seafood restaurant, I don’t have the patience for fishing! If I throw in my hook and nothing bites in about 10 minutes I am headed to Red Lobster. I am looking forward to taking my grandson to the park a lot this year. He is 2 years old and absolutely loves slides!

Life tends to get busier when the weather is nice. There are always things to do, people to see and places to go. Cooking can sometimes be challenging depending on what your activities are each day. I invite you to come to the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County’s “Drive Thru Chicken and Noodle Fundraiser” on Friday, May 10, 5–7 p.m. Just drive thru the parking lot and we will bring your meal out to your car. Cost is $10 per person and the menu includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and cookie. Start the Mother’s Day weekend off with a nice meal that Mom doesn’t have to cook!

There are some fun and silly “holidays” that are listed when you do a Google search. May 14 is Dance like a Chicken Day, May 17 is National Pizza Day, so grab a yummy “pie” from one of our many options in town and have a picnic in the park! Whatever holiday you want to observer or even if you want to make up your own, let go and have fun doing it!

The big finale of May is Memorial Day. It is one of my favorite holidays and I have many great memories of family celebrations over the years. My father was a World War II Navy vet, so he raised all of us to have a huge respect for the flag, military and our country. I was so proud of myself when I was in lindergarten when the teacher asked who knew the Pledge of Allegiance and I could raise my hand! Daddy had taught it to me at a young age.

Memorial Day is a time when we all remember, reflect and honor all Military members both past and present. My family has a strong military influence with my father, brother in law and nephew having served in the US Navy; my father in law & another nephew served in the US Army. I have what you would call a “soft spot” in my heart for all veterans and I appreciate all that they and their families have sacrificed over the years.

This year, as you are enjoying time with family and friends at picnics and other celebrations, be sure to thank those Veterans. Shake the hand of an active duty military member.

If you are a veteran or you know a veteran age 50 or better I invite them to stop by the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County any Friday morning, 9-11 a.m. and enjoy our Veteran’s Coffee, Donuts and Camaraderie program. You don’t have to be a member of the Senior Center, just a veteran 50 or better.

I hope your May is full of fun, fellowship and memory making moments with family and friends! Until I see you at the center,

Have a blessed day!

The writer is the executive director of the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County.