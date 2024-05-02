Sidney Municipal Court: April 2024

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of April 2024. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Max David Albers, 23, of Maria Stein, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Vanessa Elizabeth Fitzgerald, 18, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Philip G. Hargon, 62, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jeffery A. Schnippel, 41, of Anna, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Kaitlyn Jane Long, 21, of Sylvania, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Emily Marie Pitsenbarger, 40, of Versailles, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Harold J. Schmidt, II., 56, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Gaven Leon Pugh, 18, of Walton, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Stephen John Perolio, 72, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Micah Joseph Meyer, 23, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Danielle Marlene Lunz, 53, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Zachary Austin Lee, 23, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Michael Thomas Hauber, 48, of Louisville, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Teresa L. Gillespie, 58, of Botkins, was charged with restrict owner lending vehicle, $105 fine.

Trevor Scott Snyder, 24, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

Ronnie Scholl, 44, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dario Shqypi, 31, of Liberty Township, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dennis Mark Thomas, 66, of Waverly, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dustin W. Turner, 22, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Mark E. White, 73, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Christiaan Malik Williams, 27, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brian C. Worley, 41, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Michael Shannon, 22, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license and obedience to traffic control devices, $411 fine.

Magalie Belfort Prince, 55, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.

Lindsay Brook Roth, 36, of Sidney, was charged with driving under restrictions, $213 fine.

Gavin Michael Evans, 18, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

William Keith Doak, 69, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Murphi C. Johnson, 30, of Piqua, was charged with parking unlicensed vehicle on public street, $76 fine.

Gary Gean Wymer, Jr., 38, of Gibsonburg, was charged with issuance of special permits, $130 fine.

Richard Lewis Trauthwein, Jr., 64, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Joyce Stars Sims, 65, of Taylor, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Marie Ann Olberging, 39, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Thayer Lebron Munford, Jr., 24, of Columbus, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Jason S. Morrow, 49, of New Paris, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Sandra R. McRoberts, 62, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nina Dora Liebes-McCellan, 22, of Sylvania, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Nojah Browning, 25, of Sidney, was charged with parking unlicensed vehicle on public street, $76 fine.

Chase Thomas Johnston, 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Luann Irene Hockaday, 63, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Diana Shay Heitkamp, 22, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Matthew L. Craig, 19, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Robert Murl Brumley, 55, of New Castle, Indiana, was charged with driving while texting, $105 fine.

Cory James Brown, 28, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Isaiah James Thompson, 22, of Lima, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Nojah Browning, 25, of Sidney, was charged with parking unlicensed vehicle on public street, $76 fine.

Melissa Louise Glass, 46, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Craig Jerome Fiessinger, 52, of Russia, was charged with pedestrian on crosswalk right of way, $136 fine.

Otis K. Maynard, 67, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brittany N. Griffis, 37, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Michele P. Trammell, 57, of Cincinnati, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.