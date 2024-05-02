Workforce Partnership of Shelby County to host 3rd signing event

The Workforce Partnership of Shelby County extends an invitation to all community members to attend the third annual Signing Event on May 15 at the Historic Sidney Theatre from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

This ceremony honors outstanding 2024 high school students who have demonstrated their commitment to our community by securing employment with a local company. Workforce Partnership is proud to recognize these young individuals for their determination and their participation in the Career Coach program or Upper Valley Career Center.

In addition to celebrating achievements of these students, a spotlight will be shined on scholarship recipients who have been awarded either STNA Certification scholarship or the Technical School-College Bound scholarship.

The Workforce Partnership of Shelby County, a non-profit organization led and generously funded by private industry, remains steadfast in its mission to prepare the emerging workforce and to attract local talent to fulfill in-demand jobs within Shelby County. The organization firmly believes in the power of connecting education to community careers, and this event exemplifies its commitment to Shelby County’s economic success.

To learn more about the Workforce Partnership and initiatives, please visit www.workforcepartner.com.