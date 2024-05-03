Charger Reverse raffle raises over $10,000

On hand for the check presentation were, left to right, Dr. Melissa Wertz, Edison State provost; winner Jeff Bacon; Chris Spradlin, Edison State president; Dr. Rick Hanes, Edison State vice president of Advancement, Strategic Planning, & Partnerships and executive director of The Edison Foundation; and Christina Raterman, Edison State director of Advancement. Courtesy photo

PIQUA — Supporters recently came together at Edison State Community College’s Piqua Campus for the 14th annual Charger Athletics Reverse Raffle fundraiser to support Edison State Athletics. Over 200 people attended, which awarded one lucky ticket holder the $10,000 grand prize.

This year’s reverse raffle brought in $10,533 for the athletics program through the sale of tickets, a silent online auction, and other activities. The event awarded nearly $14,000 in prize money to winning ticket holders, including the grand prize winner, Jeff Bacon of Tipp City.

“It was amazing to see how our supporters came out to make an impact on our student-athletes,” said Justin McCulla, Edison State athletics director. “It’s not enough to simply offer our student-athletes the basics. Our goal is to ensure they have the best possible experience and every opportunity to play in the postseason. Because of this fundraising event, we’re better equipped to provide the needs of our athletic teams to compete.”

A silent online auction had 30 items available, donated by area businesses, community members, and athletic teams, contributing to the funds raised.

Originally known as the Charger 300, the Charger Athletics Reverse Raffle began in 2010 to provide funding for postseason play and offset expenses beyond the Edison State Athletics budget. The need for an annual fundraiser for the athletic department grew from the Charger teams winning National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region XII District Titles and moving on to compete at the NJCAA Division III Final Four.

“The purpose of the Charger Reverse Raffle fundraiser is to support our 100-plus student-athletes to be successful in the classroom, in competition, and beyond,” McCulla said. “The approximate average cost of a student-athlete is $10,000 between equipment, travel, and academics.”

Over the past 10 years, the Charger Athletics Reverse Raffle has raised $192,865.40 for team uniforms and equipment, facility upgrades, and postseason expenses.

Edison State’s volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, and softball teams compete in the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference (OCCAC) and are Division II members of the NJCAA.

View a complete list of raffle winners at www.edisonohio.edu/charger.