Fairlawn choirs receive superior ratings

The Ohio Music Education Association (OMEA) Large Group Band and Choir adjudicated event featured choirs from around the state. Three different ensembles from Fairlawn High School scored Superior ratings at the District level earning them all spots at State Contest this year. The three high school choral ensembles at Fairlawn are Fairlawn High School Choir, Fairlawn High School Treble Choir and Fairlawn High School Bass Choir. At state contest the High School Choir and Treble Choir both earned overall superior ratings in Class C earning them both the coveted OMEA State plaques. Each choir performed three pieces followed by a sightreading session that was judged. Upon their return to school the students celebrated with pancakes, donuts, and confetti poppers. Fairlawn High School Choirs are under the direction of Sonya Phillips and Shelly Mann.

Courtesy photo