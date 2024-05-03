FEMA Disaster Declaration declared for 11 counties following March tornadoes

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced that a Presidential Disaster Declaration has been issued for the FEMA Individual Assistance Program as a result of tornadoes on March 14, 2024. The Presidential Disaster Declaration was issued for Auglaize, Crawford, Darke, Delaware, Hancock, Licking, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Richland, and Union counties. The declaration includes the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program for all 88 Ohio counties.

DeWine sent a letter to President Joe Biden on March 29, 2024, requesting a federal disaster declaration.

“Ohio EMA and my administration have worked tirelessly to advocate on behalf of the victims of the recent tornadoes in and around Indian Lake,” said DeWine. “ I thank FEMA and the president for hearing our calls to provide needed federal relief to affected Ohioans as soon as possible.”

This FEMA assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, rental assistance, and replacement of personal property to help homeowners and renters recover from the effects of the disaster. The Presidential Disaster Declaration also allows the Small Business Administration to offer low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses for homeowners, renters, and business owners impacted by the disaster.

“This federal assistance will supplement the local and state recovery efforts, which are ongoing,” said Ohio Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Sima Merick. “It will provide assistance directly to homeowners, renters, and businesses affected by these storms.”

DeWine also designated Merick as the state coordinating officer for this presidential disaster declaration.

For more information on how to prepare before, during, and after an emergency or disaster, visit Ready.Gov.