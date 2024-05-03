Hotel Versailles brings back AmuseBUS

VERSAILLES – Hotel Versailles, a boutique dining and lodging experience in the heart of downtown Versailles, is bringing back its chauffeur experience for Dayton and now Troy residents this summer named the AmuseBUS.

The service starts on May 15, and will run every Wednesday evening from Dayton and Thursday evening from Troy for the summer season. Guests who book a dinner for two at the hotel’s onsite farm-supplied restaurant, Silas Creative Kitchen + Cocktails, will have the opportunity to book a complimentary round-trip chauffeur service from Dayton and Troy to Versailles. Book early as space is limited to 14 guests per night.

During the ride, guests can look forward to an elevated experience from the moment they step onboard the luxury vehicle. With approximately a 50 minute ride (46 miles) from Dayton and a 35 minute drive from Troy (26 miles) the culinary journey to the property will be inclusive of a custom playlist, the hotel’s signature scents, house wine as well as a handful of surprises and delights.

“With the successful launch of AmuseBUS last summer, guests were able to enjoy the ease of getting to and from the property, and immerse themselves in our unique approach to casual luxury. The hospitality experience we offer is truly unique to our area which can only be performed in our region thanks to the abundance of quality products supplied by local producers,” says Jack Olshan, director of hospitality at Hotel Versailles. “With the overwhelming reception of the program, we are excited to expand our service into Troy this year and welcome more of the Ohio market to experience Hotel Versailles and Silas – we cannot wait to welcome our neighbors from Troy and Dayton.”

Silas Creative Kitchen + Cocktails is a farm-fueled restaurant in collaboration with Hotel Versailles’ own on-site farmer Benjamin Briggs and award-winning trained executive chef, Aaron Allen. Restaurant menus are all carefully created based on the consistent quality ingredients that are seasonally available and sourced directly from the property’s nearby Sycamore Bridge Farm, with meats supplied through local partnerships with Winner’s Quality Meats and King’s Poultry Farm. Silas Creative Kitchen + Cocktails also offers a selection of creatively crafted cocktails, many of which utilize local spirits with a modern twist, as well as an incredible bourbon program as Hotel Versailles is also one of four places in Ohio with a Certified Executive Bourbon Steward.

Guests will be able to board the chauffeur service from the Dayton Art Institute which will be extending a discounted art experience for those who book the chauffeur service on the same day; in Troy, guests will board at newly opened The Mayflower immediately off the town square. Pick-up will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday from Dayton and Thursday from Troy and drop-off will take place after dinner, at approximately 10 p.m. on both evenings until the end of August. The AmuseBUS is free with a dinner reservation at Silas Creative Kitchen + Cocktails. Patrons who would like to continue the genuine hospitality to the next morning can also book the Ohio Staycation package to reserve an overnight stay and return chauffeur service the next morning. Reservations for the experience can be made by calling the hotel concierge at 937-526-3020.