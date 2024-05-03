Houston fifth, sixth graders to compete in Destination Imagination finals

Hardin-Houston Local School 6th graders Aria New, left to right, Brooklynn Grisez, as Jesus, Kelseigh Hughes, as Mona Lisa, and Harlow Bonnoront, as DaVinci, all of Houston, perform a skit they wrote as members of The Wild DaVincis. They decided to right their story about paintings coming to life in a museum at night. The Wild DaVincis are part of an educational academic program called Destination imagination. The The Wild DaVincis members compete in competitions with other groups. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Hardin-Houston Local School 5th graders Emma Davis, left to right, Annabelle Harding, Clara Kelly and Madeline Ginn, all of Houston, perform an improvisational skit as members of team Wild Crafts. They were given the scenario of finding a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow to act out. Wild Crafts is part of an educational academic program called Destination imagination. The Wild Crafts members compete in improvisational competitions. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

HOUSTON — Hardin-Houston Local School fifth and sixth graders are two of the top Destination Imagination teams in the state and qualify to go to the Global Finals.

Destination Imagination is an educational program focusing on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) challenges and problem solving. Their goal is to “inspire young people to imagine and innovate today so they become the creative and collaborative leaders of tomorrow.”

The Global Finals are being held in Kansas City, Missouri on May 22-25, where the two Houston teams will compete against teams from around the globe.

The fifth-grade team is named the WildCrafts (a play on the school mascot Wildcats) and members include Emma Davis, Madeline Ginn, Annabell Harding, Clara Kelly and Zach Lukey; the team manager is Casey Harding. The WildCrafts participate in the improv challenge.

The sixth-grade team is named Team Wild DaVincis and members include Alexis Rust, Brooklynn Grisez, Harlow Bonnoront, Kelseigh Hughes, Briley Coleman-Weibaum, Ara New and Paisley McDermit; the team managers are Sara Rust and Jenna Bonnoront. Team Wild DaVincis participate in the Fine Arts challenge.

The fifth graders have to create a two-act skit on the spot for their challenge. They have a box of costume pieces they have created during the year to create characters once they are given the challenge. They are judged on their creativity and teamwork.

Abby Davis, mom to fifth grade team member Emma, said “It may sound simple, but improve is deceptively difficult. The fifth-grade team members are born performers and are very entertaining to watch.”

Their team won second place at the last challenge and also won the DI Spirit Award. Emma said, “I am pretty sure we won it because we weren’t arguing, and we saw other teams arguing when they were planning. And we asked questions to make sure everyone was comfortable with what they were going to do.”

The sixth graders have spent the year writing a script, building a set, creating costumes and building a piece of kinetic art. They perform their play in front of an audience and a panel of judges. Their team won firth place for their challenge, which is set in a museum where the paintings come to life one night and Mona Lisa tells the true reason for her smile.

The two teams are fundraising to help cover costs for the Global Finals, including registration fees, travel, lodging and food. Business donors include Ron & Nitas, Redskin Express LLC, Maier Law, Scott A. Kelly Law LLC, A&B Printing, Sidney Auto-Tech and Sidney Body Carstar. The two teams have a GoFundMe page for additional donations at https://gofund.me/36a29b31.