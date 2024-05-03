Out of the past

125 years ago

May 3, 1899

H.G. Woodward has commenced excavating for the business building he contemplates erecting on the west side of the public square. When completed the building will be occupied by his wholesale and retail hardware business.

——-

The Big Four Railroad was appraised this week by the county auditors along the line of the road. The appraisement, was left the same as last year. The figures are as follows: main track, $11,500 per mile; second track, $5,000 per mile; side track, $2,000 per mile; rolling stock, $1,780 per mile; tools, machinery, credits, etc., $100 per mile.

100 years ago

May 3, 1924

The State Department of Education recently inspected the high school and grade schools of Sidney and has submitted a flattering report.It notes that several desirable projects are underway with others being contemplated. The report points out the schools have a commendable amount of departmentalization in the 6th, 7th, and 8th grades.

——-

Impressive services were held yesterday morning at St. John’s Lutheran Church for the installation of the new pastor, Rev. H.W. Swinehart.

75 years ago

May 3, 1949

A town meeting to discuss the future of Sidney schools is to be held May 23 in the Sidney High school auditorium. Supt. Fred B. Louys, in making the announcement, said that board president A.H. Henke and Dr. Clayton Kiracofe, a board member, would be in charge of the meeting.

——-

Eight Shelby county high schools will graduate a total of 143 young men and women between May 13 and May 20, county superintendent Charles E. McCorkle said today in releasing the list of graduates and names of the valedictorians and salutatorians at the various schools.Fort Loramie will open the commencement season on May 13, with Perry High School class graduating on May 20 to close the series.

50 years ago

May 3, 1974

Sidney Federated Woman’s Club gave tribute to a past president, the late Mrs. Margaret Milligan, when a memoriam was conducted by Mrs. E. H. Techlenberg.

——-

The Monarch Machine Tool Co. recently participated in the first U.S. Commerce Department sponsored Machine Tool Exposition in the Soviet Union and found it was no stranger to the Russian industrialists. The reputation earned by Monarch with its machines shipped into the Soviet Union prior to and during World War II made the company a welcomed exhibitor.

25 years ago

May 3, 1999

CHICAGO (AP) – The glory days of prices below $1 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline are likely over, at least for a while. This is already old news in some parts of the country, but a report from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries this week or next is expected to show that OPEC members are abiding by their recent pledge to trim production.

——-

First lady Hillary Rodham Clinton, accompanied by Randy Teton of Lincoln Creek, Idaho, who modeled for the Sacagawea dollar coin, points to an enlarged version of the coin during an introduction ceremony for the coin Tuesday at the White House. The coin, which features the Lemhi Shoshone girl who traveled with Meriwether Lewis and William Clark from the plains to the Pacific Ocean and back in 1804-06, was selected from more than 100 other designs.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.