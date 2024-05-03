Shelby County Ohio Democratic Party Secretary Bethanne Spires, center, is recognized by treasurer Bill Moloney, left, both of Sidney, and chairman Chris Gibbs, of Maplewood, as Democrat of the Year. Spires was awarded during the Democratic Party Spring Dinner at the Sidney Elks Lodge on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Former U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan speaks at the Shelby County Democratic Party’s Jefferson/Jackson award at the Sidney Elks Lodge on Thursday. Ryan represented a northeast Ohio district for 20 years. He lost a Senate race in 2022 to J.D. Vance. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Bethanne Spires, of Sidney, speaks shortly after being accepting the Shelby County Democrat of the Year award on Thursday at Sidney Elks Lodge. Spires, who is the secretary for the Shelby County Ohio Democratic Party, accepted the award during the Jefferson/Jackson dinner. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Politics: Ryan addresses Shelby County Democratic dinner, Spires named top worker Politics: Ryan addresses Shelby County Democratic dinner, Spires named top worker Politics: Ryan addresses Shelby County Democratic dinner, Spires named top worker Politics: Ryan addresses Shelby County Democratic dinner, Spires named top worker Politics: Ryan addresses Shelby County Democratic dinner, Spires named top worker Politics: Ryan addresses Shelby County Democratic dinner, Spires named top worker Politics: Ryan addresses Shelby County Democratic dinner, Spires named top worker Politics: Ryan addresses Shelby County Democratic dinner, Spires named top worker Politics: Ryan addresses Shelby County Democratic dinner, Spires named top worker Politics: Ryan addresses Shelby County Democratic dinner, Spires named top worker Politics: Ryan addresses Shelby County Democratic dinner, Spires named top worker Politics: Ryan addresses Shelby County Democratic dinner, Spires named top worker Politics: Ryan addresses Shelby County Democratic dinner, Spires named top worker

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Democratic Party named Bethanne Spires as its Democrat of the Year following a dinner on Thursday that was headlined by former U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan.

Ryan spoke about rebuilding the party in Ohio and strengthening it nationally. He told a crowd of over 150 people to be grateful and unafraid to voice their beliefs.

“You’re here because you say, ‘I believe this party has the best solutions, that we offer the best way forward for all of us’” Ryan said. “That’s what I believe we have to recapture. It’s not, ‘I’m blue and you’re red.’ …It’s about bringing people together for these great national challenges.

“… All we can do is fully participate in the democratic process and try to make it better.”

Ryan, who served as congressmen for 20 years for a district in northeast Ohio before losing the 2022 Senate race, gave the keynote address at the Shelby County Democratic Party’s Jefferson/Jackson dinner, which was held at Sidney Elks. According to county party chairman Chris Gibbs, the dinner drew a record crowd.

Ryan had held a public office since 2001 before losing to J.D. Vance two years ago in the race to succeed Rob Portman’s seat. Ryan has largely been out of politics since losing the Senate race, but he hinted he may run for an office again soon.

He talked about efforts to strengthen the Democratic party in Ohio and nationwide and said empowering the common person is important.

“The Bible says in almost 300 different times in different forms, ‘Be not afraid,’” Ryan said. “The overwhelming message is don’t be afraid.

“… Now we have a (Republican party), it’s not even a political party anymore, but all they try to do is inject fear into the citizens of the country. What we need is to be not afraid. …To go out into this world with a fierce conviction and commitment that we can do things together to make life better for all of us.”

Spires, who is the Shelby County Democratic Party’s secretary, accepted her award after Ryan’s address. Former chairman Tom Kerrigan was also recognized prior to the award presentation to Spires.

Shelby County Democratic Party treasurer Bill Moloney recognized Kerrigan and presented the award Spires.

“She has unselfishly used her time and talent to retool and reenergize our social media presence to an increasingly wider audience of new followers,” Moloney said. “… She has demonstrated a true service mentality to the local party.”

Spires, who is a retired Spanish teacher from Sidney City Schools, talked about personal issues she has had in the last several years but said she resolved to stay active and engaged in causes and organizations she cares about.

“I do what I do for this party because I love the Democratic Party, and I do have boundless energy for this party,” Spires said. “… The No. 1 thing that is in my heart is being part of the Shelby County Democratic Party. I promise I will do everything I can to make us out there and successful.”

Gibbs has been the Shelby County Democratic Party’s chairman for a year. He was a Republican before leaving the party in 2019 and served as the Shelby County Republican Party’s chairman for nearly 20 years.

Gibbs has gained national media attention in recent years after writing columns critical of former President Donald Trump and Republican policies. A New York Times columnist and photographer were in attendance on Thursday; the publication is working on a piece on Gibbs’ efforts to rebuild the Shelby County Democratic Party.

Gibbs recounted his political shift for the audience and said he plans to help better organize the party locally. He said he wants party members to be more vocal and visible locally; among the party’s plans is reestablishing a presence at the Shelby County Fair.

“What I found out after 2016 is it wasn’t just a lie — diplomacy, statesmanship, personal responsibility, compassion for people — it was a damn lie, and that’s why I’m here,” Gibbs said. “In the Republican party, there’s only one voice. That’s why I’m here.

“… In the Democratic party, everybody gets a voice. You don’t always get your way, but you get a voice.”

Among those in attendance on Thursday was Tamie Wilson, who is challenging U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan this fall. She categorized Jordan as a “do-nothing,” congressmen and criticized him for a thin legislative record.

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4822, or follow @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook or @TopBillingSport on Twitter.