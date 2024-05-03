Sidney native earns George Mason student excellence award

Sidney native Leah Pistone poses with Dr. Keith Renshaw, Senior Associate Provost for Undergraduate Education at George Mason University, after accepting a OSCAR Student Excellence Award earlier this week. Courtesy photo

FAIRFAX, Va. — Leah Pistone, a former homeschool student from Sidney and a current student at George Mason University, was awarded an OSCAR Student Excellence Award for her research on avian brood parasitism earlier this week.

Avian brood parasitism occurs when a bird lays its eggs in another bird’s nest to foist the care and nurturing of the chick onto the host parents. Pistone did her research on the brown-headed cowbird, which is native to both Shelby County and Virginia where she did her research.

OSCAR is the Office of Student Scholarship, Creative Activities and Research at GMU. OSCAR provides grants to undergraduate students at GMU who want to participate in research or creative projects.

Pistone spent her 2023 summer at The Blandy Experimental Farm in Boyce, Virginia, where she conducted research using realistic 3D models of birds which she computer modeled, 3D printed and realistically painted. Her project allowed her to combine both her scientific knowledge and her creative interests. She also created a video of her summer research titled “The Good, The Bad and the Eggly” which can be found on YouTube.

Pistone will graduate with a BS in Biology in December 2024, a MS in Biology in May 2025, with the ultimate goal of becoming a veterinarian.