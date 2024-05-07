AES Ohio releases 2023 Community Impact Report

DAYTON— AES Ohio, a subsidiary of The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES), has released its 2023 Community Impact Report, Illuminating Ohio. The report details the Company’s $2.18 million in investments back to West Central Ohio focusing on partnerships that positively impact economic development and the arts, poverty reduction, workforce development, and diversity, equity and inclusion. Collectively through AES Ohio and the AES Ohio Foundation, $2.18 million was distributed to 77 nonprofit organizations. The report is available online. AES Ohio does not pass on the cost of its community investments or advertising to customers.

“At AES Ohio, we pride ourselves on being more than a local power company – we are your neighbor in energy,” said Tom Raga, AES Ohio President. “Our 2023 Impact Report highlights how we are building sustainable, resilient communities through partnerships. It also features our employees, who we encourage to give back through volunteerism and participation on community boards. With leadership of our people and community partners, AES Ohio makes a positive, long-lasting impact in the region.”

Highlights from AES Ohio’s 2023 Community Impact Report include:

Economic development

• Through the state and local partnerships, AES Ohio participated in 39 economic impact projects last year, resulting in more than 10,000 new and retained jobs.

• New AES capital investments, such as utility poles and electrical equipment, totaled $1.07 billion – part of our commitment to driving sustainable economic growth in Ohio.

Arts

• The AES Ohio Foundation continued to support the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance.

• More than 59,000 patrons filled the theatre. 554 students participated in the Ballet School, Q the Music and the Youth Orchestras.

• The “Arts Are for Everyone” $5 program sponsored by AES Ohio, broadened access, and affordability to the community for DPAA programs and reached 3,896 tickets sold.

Poverty reduction

• The AES Ohio Foundation provided a grant for the Rebuilding Together Dayton Seasonal Safe@Home program.

• Additionally, AES Ohio joined nearly 500 community volunteers for National Rebuilding Day in the Edgemont and Carillon neighborhoods.

Workforce development

• The AES Ohio Foundation awarded a grant to support the new Clothes That Work Mobile Outreach Initiative, a 38-foot-long mobile trailer that extends service delivery and eliminates transportation barriers to access services.

• Annually, AES Ohio partners with Clothes That Work to host a clothing drive to address the needs of jobseekers.

Diversity, equity and inclusion

• In collaboration with ThinkTV, public broadcasting service, AES Ohio took part in the Engineering Your Future: Middle School Edition program, a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education program.

• The series introduces middle schoolers to engineering and other in-demand STEM careers possibilities.

To read more stories about how AES Ohio is making a difference in their communities, view the 2023 AES Ohio Community Impact Report, Illuminating Ohio at https://www.aes-ohio.com/community/2023-community-report?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=toolkit&utm_campaign=community_report&utm_id=media.