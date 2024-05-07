From misdemeanor to felony: Masked students could face 18 months behind bars for protesting over Gaza

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio college students who wear masks while protesting living conditions in Gaza could violate a little-known state law that would escalate a misdemeanor charge into a fourth-degree felony, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost wrote in a letter to Ohio university presidents.

The felony charge could carry penalties that include as much as 18 months in prison, $5,000 in fines or up to five years in community control, which judges can give to offenders when they don’t want to imprison them, per Yost.

Yost said that the escalation from a misdemeanor to a felony could happen if the students violate a law prohibiting people from arranging to commit conspiracy while under disguise: “No person shall unite with two or more others to commit a misdemeanor while wearing white caps, masks, or other disguise.”

“In our society, there are few more significant career-wreckers than a felony charge,” Yost wrote in the Monday letter to the university presidents. “I write to you today to inform your student bodies of an Ohio law that, in the context of some behavior during the recent pro-Palestinian protests, could have that effect.”

Yost, a Republican, is considering running for Ohio governor in 2026. His letter comes as protests have erupted on college campuses around the country and in Ohio.

At universities throughout Ohio, students have protested over the conditions in the Gaza Strip, which is undergoing heavy bombardment after Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 6 and kidnapped or killed 1,200 Israelis.

Ohio State University police, along with the Ohio Department of Public Safety, made 36 arrests on April 25 for an unauthorized encampment on campus. At Case Western Reserve University, the school reversed course and ultimately decided not to arrest students and faculty who staged an encampment on April 29. Protests continue at OSU and Case, as well as other universities across the country.

OSU has received Yost’s letter and is reviewing it, said Benjamin Johnson, a spokesman for OSU. Only public universities received the letter, although students could also be arrested at private schools.

Yet Yost’s letter was unusual, said Jonathan Entin, an emeritus law professor at Case.

“The attorney general doesn’t have power to prosecute crimes as a general matter,” Entin said. “Prosecution is handled by city attorneys and county prosecutors. There is an exception for certain kinds of organized crime cases but that’s clearly not what’s going on here.”

The law Yost cites went into effect on Oct. 1, 1953. Several states have similar laws, all intended to deter Klu Klux Klan activities, said Robert Barnhart, a law professor at Capital University in Columbus, who practiced criminal law in Ohio for 15 years before going into academia.

“I’ve never prosecuted it. I’ve never defended it. I’ve never appealed a case from which it was prosecuted,” Barnhart said. “And when I researched it today, I couldn’t find a single published court opinion that references this law.”

OSU police could file complaints against the protesters as a felony charge, but that hasn’t happened in the OSU protests. Each person was charged with criminal trespass, a misdemeanor. Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein oversees those prosecutions, and is reviewing each case right now, said Pete Shipley, Klein’s spokesman.

County prosecutors can escalate misdemeanor charges to felonies by taking them to a grand jury to indict people for violating the law of conspiracy while wearing a disguise. Or county prosecutors can appear at each defendant’s preliminary hearing to make the misdemeanors felonies – an occurrence that is rare in Franklin County, Barnhart said.

Since the law is untested in Ohio courts, a protester could always appeal the charge, he said.

“I can’t imagine somebody being convicted of this crime and not appealing it,” he said.

What about the 2020 protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death? Why were people not charged with the 70-year-old crime back then, when numerous buildings were defaced during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic as public health officials urged wearing masks to stem the spread of the virus?

Entin suspects most prosecutors didn’t know about the law, and most protesters weren’t wearing masks.

Barnhart said that if the estimated cost of the damage to the building was high enough for a felony charge, then the 70-year-old law wouldn’t apply.

“It would have been not good optics in 2020 to be trying to prosecute Black Lives Matter protesters under a law that was designed to combat the Klu Klux Kaln,” he said.

Many of today’s protesters are wearing hijabs and keffiyehs as part of their Islamic faith or unity with the Palestinian cause. Entin doesn’t believe Ohio’s 70-year-old law would apply to arresting people wearing these types of coverings, because they’re not wearing them to disguise themselves, but as expressions of faither or solidarity.

Barnhart said that people arrested could probably defend themselves on the First Amendment for observing tenants of their faith.