Howell receives certification

Howell

CELINA — Rob Howell, innovation and customer experience manager at Celina Insurance Group, recently earned the Certified Customer Experience Professional (CCXP) certification.

The CCXP certification is awarded by the Customer Experience Professionals Association, a global non-profit organization dedicated to the customer experience profession. Howell earned this recognition by demonstrating a high level of customer experience knowledge and passing the CCXP exam.

“Through this process, I discovered new ways to strategically implement programs that help measure and manage the customer experience,” he said. “Ultimately, my goal is to help Celina provide the best experience possible for agents and policyholders.”

Howell is a graduate of the University of Dayton. He has 16 years of insurance industry experience, with 14 years spent at Celina Insurance Group.

“Rob is a diligent student of the customer experience discipline and has helped to change our company into one where customer experience is a forethought and not an afterthought. I know he’ll use what he learned to further enhance our company’s efforts in this area,” Rob Shoenfelt, senior vice president and chief information and innovation officer, said.