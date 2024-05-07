Marietta students compete in Musical Theatre Intensive

MARIETTA — More than 15 Marietta College students recently participated in the 2024 Musical Theatre Intensive in downtown Pittsburgh.

Local students who participated were:

• Paige Doseck of Botkins, Ohio, is majoring in Musical Theatre and is a graduate of Botkins Local High School.

• Brendon Thompson of Anna, Ohio, is majoring in Musical Theatre and is a graduate of Botkins Local High School.

