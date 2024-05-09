Buckeye Trail Association hosting Biggest Day Hike on National Trails Day

SHAWNEE — The Buckeye Trail Association will celebrate National Trails Day with the Sixth Annual Biggest Day Hike on Saturday, June 1s, 2024. National Trails Day is sponsored by the American Hiking Society on the first Saturday of June each year to recognize and promote the federal, state, and local trails that provide recreation, health benefits, and access to nature.

The Buckeye Trail Association is encouraging everyone throughout Ohio to hike a local segment of the Buckeye Trail with the goal of collectively hiking 100% of the 1,400-plus miles of trail. Select sections of the Buckeye Trail are accessible for horseback riding and biking, while other parts of the trail run parallel to waterways for canoeing and kayaking to contribute to the Biggest Day Hike celebration. Be sure to verify these alternative hiking methods are available in an area before making plans. The Buckeye Trail shares trail with the North Country Trail and the American Discovery Trail through select areas, and mileage on the Buckeye Trail contributes to mileage challenges for the NCT and ADT. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has described the Buckeye Trail as “Following the Buckeye Trail is one of the best adventures you can find in Ohio’s great outdoors”.

The Biggest Day Hike is a free event statewide made possible by the Buckeye Trail Association, American Hiking Society, and other partners. To register for this event, visit www.buckeyetrail.org/biggestdayhike.php and pledge a segment. The Buckeye Trail Association will also be offering discounted membership prices for the Biggest Day Hike to further assist the growth, maintenance, and available experiences of the Buckeye Trail.

For more information or questions about The Biggest Day Hike, send an email to [email protected].

The Buckeye Trail was established in 1959 and is a 1400+ mile loop trail designated as the State Trail of Ohio. The trail is currently undergoing a feasibility study by the National Park Service to become a National Scenic Trail. The Buckeye Trail Association is a non-profit organization powered by volunteers working to maintain the Buckeye Trail and provide recreational, educational, and cultural activities for the citizens of Ohio and beyond. You can learn more about the Buckeye Trail and volunteer opportunities by contacting [email protected].