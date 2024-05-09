Jackson Center church to host multi-community worship night

Grace Lutheran Church in Jackson Center is hosting a worship night for a collective of Christians in Shelby, Logan and Auglaize County.

“Growing Community in Faith,” is hosting its second annual worship night at 5:30 p.m. on May 29 in Jackson Center. The event will coincide with Jackson Center Community Days and take place under the entertainment tent.

Entertainment will include Seth and Wyatt Wentz, City of Bright, New Horizon Music Group and Zack Welly.

Anyone interested can contact Beth Noah at [email protected] or at 937-538-6757.