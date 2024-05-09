LaRose issues statement regarding presidential ballot access fix

COLUMBUS– Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has issued a statement regarding the lack of legislative action to fix a statutory deadline that could deny ballot access to the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee due to the timing of the party’s convention:

“The facts are still very clear on this. The Democrats scheduled their nominating convention too late to comply with Ohio law, and they’ve admitted that this unforced error creates a problem for their presidential candidate that needs to be fixed. For weeks now I’ve said the easiest way to do that is to pass temporary legislation that adjusts the deadline by which they can certify their nominee to my office. Unfortunately, the Ohio House couldn’t get that done today, it appears because Democrats are more interested in protecting foreign billionaires who want to bankroll Ohio’s elections than in getting their presidential candidate on the ballot. The House still has time to act with an emergency vote, and it’s in the best interest of Ohio voters, as well as our ability to quickly and effectively prepare for a general election, that they find a way to do so.”