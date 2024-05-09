Mother’s Day blood drives set

DAYTON – Make Mother’s Day weekend a celebration of giving life by donating blood in a time of low supply. Registers to donate Friday or Saturday, May 10-11 at the Solvita Blood Center 349 S. Main St. and receive a free Mother’s Day carnation and a Kroger $10 gift card.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate now through June 29 will receive the Solvita slogan T-shirt. Register to donate April 29-June 1 to be automatically entered in a drawing to win a pair of Bengals vs. Steelers tickets.

Solvita is in low supply of type O positive and negative and type B negative blood. Type O is the universal blood type and is in constant demand for emergency usage. Type B is less common in the population so after high usage fewer donors are available to replenish supply.

The approaching Memorial Day holiday weekend will launch the summer vacation season, an always difficult time to register the 350 donors needed every day to supply area hospitals.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past Solvita donors are also asked to bring their Solvita donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.solvita.org or at the Dayton Donation Center and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call (937) 461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Solvita is an independent, not-for-profit organization with the mission of taking life further and making a lasting impact on the world by providing lifesaving and life-enhancing blood products and tissue grafts.

As a regional blood center headquartered in Dayton, Ohio Solvita collects, processes, and provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within our 18-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region.

As a global tissue center Solvita provides services to donor families, medical communities, recipients, OPOs, and community partners through recovery, processing, and distribution of tissue grafts. We are a national tissue network with locations in Dayton, Ohio (Corporate Office); Fort Worth, Texas; Memphis, Tennessee; Portland and Medford, Oregon; Toledo, Ohio; and Boise, Idaho. For more information visit www.Solvita.org.