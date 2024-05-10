Botkins Police looking at electronic speed signs

BOTKINS — The Botkins Police Department is discussing setting up electronic speed limit signs at the four main entrances into the village after receiving multiple complaints from residents about speeding vehicles. The signs were among many things discussed during Monday’s Village Council meeting.

The department plans to use the data collected by these signs to better set up speed traps. Before the Village approves of these signs, it will be working with the Road Service Department to conduct a speed study on the north entrance, where a majority of the complaints are coming from.

The speed study will take five days to complete. If the study proves the signs are necessary, the Village will get them.

The Ordinance establishing a permit process and restrictions on refuse containers has officially passed. The Resolution regarding the construction and repairs of certain sidewalks, curbs, and approaches also passed.

A majority of the residents affected by the project have already been notified, and those who haven’t will be soon. The goal is to have it completed by the 2024/2025 school year.

Another Resolution that passed was about increasing the appropriation of the 2024 budget by $40,000; $25,000 will be going towards covering the sludge pump bill from the Wastewater Treatment Plant and $15,000 will be used to pay for the crosswalk project. The Ohio Department of Transportation did approve of the Village’s Grant to cover the expenses for this project, but it is a reimbursement grant.

Mayor Lance Symonds and Councilman Craig Brown met with Wapakoneta Council to discuss the state Route project for County Road 25-A. Wapakoneta liked the idea so much, its Council held a first reading on the subject.

Anna’s Village Council will be discussing the project at their upcoming meeting on May 14. While preparing for the meeting, Mayor Symonds learned County Road 25A was once a U.S. Highway until 1973, after Interstate 75 had been constructed and.

The South Street Project is currently on hold while the Village waits for approval on its application for the Water/Wastewater Infrastructure Grant. This delay has pushed the project to 2026.

The surveys for the Roth Street Detention and Annexation Project are complete. The Roth Street survey is being reviewed by the property owner. When finished, both surveys will be submitted to the planning commission for their review. When approved, a budget will be set up for each project.

The Village of Botkins discussed and finalized the new zoning districts. Residential Districts will be R-1 Single Family, R-2 Two-Family, and R-3 Multiple Family dwellings. The Commercial/Industrial Districts will be C-1 General Commercial, C-2 Commercial/Light Industrial, C-3 Streetscape Business, C-4 Special Business (ex. adult entertainment and marijuana dispensary), and I-Industrial.

They included two special districts call P-Public Use (anything used by the public like retention ponds) and RC- Residential Commercial. An RC type business is any business ran out of the home that takes in clients or customers like a storefront. Village Administrator Randy Purdy pitched the idea of making 200 industrial plots currently being used for farming to be designated as Agricultural Districts, but more research is needed into this idea before it can be approved.

Once the districts were set up, the Council continued on to classify business types as either a Principal Permitted type or a Conditional type. A Principal Permitted type means that is what is expected from that property. A Conditional type is a type used for a purpose that is approved by the Council first. Categories added by the Council Members will be given definitions so everyone is aware as to what they should be.

Mayor Symonds introduced the idea of taking over the playground at Cole Field to make it into a community park. By doing this, they could apply for more grants to improve the area, like installing a permanent bathroom and increasing the success of park programs like outdoor movie nights. The Village also has better equipment and staff to maintain the grounds easier. The only downside is this will increase the service amount the school pays the Village to $6,000 to $8,000 a year.