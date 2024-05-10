Local author’s novel offers a second chance for everyone

Graham The cover of “Running as Fast as I Can” written by John Graham, of Greenville. Courtesy photo from John Graham The Good Samaritan Home is located in Greenville. Courtesy photo from John Graham

GREENVILLE — Local resident and founder of the Ohio non-profit Good Samaritan Home, John David Graham is touching lives in a whole new way with the release of his debut novel “Running as Fast as I Can.” The story, born from over a decade of writing and a lifetime of diverse experiences, has already earned a five star review from Readers’ Favorite, which hailed it as “truly a masterpiece.”

Graham’s journey to becoming an author is as unique as the story he tells. At the age of 75, Graham has recently ventured into the world of TikTok, to bring an important message to a new generation. Graham combines his eclectic background as a truck driver, construction worker, social service advocate, journalist, minister, and academic author to craft a tale that is deeply rooted in real-life struggles and the belief in redemption.

“Running as Fast as I Can” is a literary exploration of the human spirit, following the life of Daniel Robinson. Growing up in the harsh environment of mill slums surrounding Pittsburgh, Daniel’s sole desire is a family who will love him. Readers will embark on a transformative journey with Daniel as he navigates a tumultuous era, including the 1960s hippie movement, racial violence, and the anti-war protests at Kent State. Throughout his travels, he discovers the enduring power of love when he meets Kate Fitzgerald, a woman running from her own demons.

Novel excerpts can be found at www.johndavidgraham.com.