Lucas earns Ohio Wesleyan Theory-to-Practice Grant

DELAWARE — Katie Lucas, of New Bremen, has been awarded a spring 2024 Theory-to-Practice Grant from Ohio Wesleyan University. Part of the OWU Connection, the competitive, university-funded grants support research, internship, service, and cultural-immersion opportunities.

Lucas will complete a project titled “Exploring Entrepreneurial Endeavors in Catania, Sicily,” with Destiny Coleman, M.S., administrative director of The Woltemade Center for Economics, Business and Entrepreneurship, with co-applicants Jon Younkman, MBA, assistant professor of Economics and Business, and Ohio Wesleyan students Giorgi Bediashvili, of Tbilisi, Georgia; Kara Cannon, of Delaware, Ohio; Kevin Fratz, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; Kathy Habian, of Medina, Ohio; Cooper Meek, of Van Nuys, California; Jenna Norman, of Wilmington, Ohio; Bavneet Singh, of New Delhi, India; and Thomas Stathulis, of Westerville, Ohio. The group will travel to Italy from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1.

“Our objective is to learn about entrepreneurship and its characteristics in Catania, the economic hub of Sicily with a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem,” Coleman said. “This project will allow us to explore a new economic environment, meet with various entrepreneurs, and discuss business challenges and solutions while comparing practices to those in the U.S.”

For the spring grant cycle, Ohio Wesleyan awarded grants totaling more than $64,200.

Fully incorporated into the university’s curriculum, the OWU Connection requires all students to complete at least one project that requires them to Think Big (complete undergraduate research), Do Good (participate in community-engaged learning, including student leadership), Go Global (complete off-campus study), or Get Real (explore their future careers through meaningful internships and externships).

After the students complete their OWU Connection experiences, they will prepare reports and presentations based on their objectives and experiences, with many presenting at the university’s annual Spring Student Symposium.

Learn more about the OWU Connection at www.owu.edu/connection and more about studying at Ohio Wesleyan at www.owu.edu/admission.