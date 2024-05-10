RIT dean’s list

ROCHESTER, New York — A local student was named to the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the fall semester of the 2023-24 academic year.

Madison Halker, of Jackson Center, Ohio, who is in the ASL-English interpretation program, was named to the dean’s list.

Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean’s List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.