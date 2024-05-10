Riverside music students honored at concert

Riverside Local School students perform during the Spring Concert on Wednesday, May 8. Photo courtesy Riverside Schools Music Department

DERAFF — The Riverside Music Department hosted their Spring Band Concert on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. The concert consisted of band students in grades 5-12.

Music students were honored for their achievements.

Rylee McCully received the highest honor of the night as the recipient of the John Philip Sousa Award. This is the highest honor a band senior can receive in the nation. This award recognizes band seniors with superior musicianship and outstanding dedication within their band program.

Band seniors Julia Fleming and Rylee McCully were recognized for their four years as a member of the band program with a pink cord that they will wear at graduation and a plaque.

Teacher Kasandera Crockett has a tradition where the seniors are given a rose to give to those loved ones that have supported them throughout their school career. While they are passing out their roses, Crockett gives her seniors a gift and that is a song she sings to them.

The concert concluded with all bands 5-12 performing “Hang On Sloopy” and the “Riverside Fight Song” together.