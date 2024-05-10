Shelby County Library May events underway

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — All branches of the Shelby County Libraries have numerous events going on in May.

All month long, all locations will be having a puzzle exchange where a complete puzzle can be swapped for another complete puzzle.

Jackson Center Library will be having a Family Story Time every Friday at 11 a.m., while at 11:15 a.m. Anna Library will be having a family story time for kids pre-kindergarten to 5-years-old. Anna Library will also be having a senior cards event every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon.

On Friday, a two-day book sale started at Botkins Library. Saturday’s sale will be from 9 a.m. to noon. Entries for two gift basket giveaways will be accepted at Amos (Sidney) Library for the rest of the week. One is Star Wars themed, and the other is themed after Children’s Book Week.

On Saturday at Jackson Center Library, Amanda Hurley from the Shelby County Soil and Water Conservation District will host a special Crawdad Creek Story time for children at 11 a.m. Afterwards,kids will make a craft based on what they learned.

On May 13, Amos Library will be giving away a take home blooming craft kit all week, while supplies last. Both Jackson Center Library and Botkins Library are hosting a Lego builders event for those pre-kindergarten to second grade at 3 p.m. All creations will be on display for a month.

On May 14, Fort Loramie Library will have a Lego Drop-In event for all ages at 3:30 p.m. Botkins Library will have another Lego Builders event, this time for third to sixth graders at 3 p.m. All creations made at both locations will be on display for a month. Amos Library will be celebrating Chicken Dance Day. Come into the Children’s Department and do the Chicken Dance for a small prize.

On May 15 at 7:30 a.m., the Shelby County Libraries’ Board of Trustees will meet in the boardroom on the mezzanine.

On May 16, the Books and Brews Club will meet in the lower-level meeting room at 6 p.m. to discuss “Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderer” by Jesse Sutanto. Readers 18 and over are welcomed to attend the event.

On May 18, Fort Loramie Library will have a cartoon and craft day. The event is open to all ages from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Botkins Library will have a similar event for kids pre-kindergarten to fourth Grade from 10 a.m. to 11:30.

On May 20, Amos Library’s Children’s Department will have a week-long turtle themed I Spy Game for World Turtle Day and a Drop-In popsicle stick bi-plane craft while supplies last.

On May 22 at 10:15 a.m., the Eclectic Learning Institute will be hosting an Artastic Basics event. These types of events teach children history and culture through art. Registration is required to participate through their website https://tinyurl.com/3zs7kdfa. It costs $7.50 a child, $14 max per family.

On May 28, Shelby County Libraries will be launching a Summer Reading Program. It will go on until July 20. At Amos Library, the Children’s Department will have an I-Spy Game all week based on this program. Jackson Center Library will be having a big kick-off party for it at noon with a bounce house and snow cones.

On May 29, Botkins Library will be celebrating Smokey the Bear’s 80th birthday with Amanda Hurley at 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be prizes, a special story time and sensory trail.

On May 31 at 10 a.m., Russia Library will have a touch-a-truck event at the school parking lot. In the evening, there will be a Family Fun Night at Tawawa Park.

Anyone that is a fan of eBooks and audiobooks can check out the Libby app through Shelby County Libraries. Browse through hundreds of selections through your phone, eReader, or tablet. It’s free to join; a Shelby County Libraries card is required to access.

All locations will be closed on Memorial Day.