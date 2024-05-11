On the agendas

Sidney City Council
SIDNEY — The City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, May 13, at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers. Members of the public may attend in person or listen in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log-on information.
Minster Board of Education
MINSTER — The Minster Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, May 13, at 7 p.m. in the elementary school large group meeting room.
Reports from the superintendent, principals, booster organizations and curriculum and instruction, along with the treasurer.
Anna Village Council
ANNA — The Anna Village Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, May 14, at 7 p.m. in the Village Hall’s council chambers.
Shelby County Fair Board
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Fair Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, May 15, at 7 p.m. in the secretary’s office at the Shelby County Fairgrounds, 655 S. Highland Ave.
Sidney Tree Board
SIDNEY — The Tree Board will meet on Thursday, May 16, at 4 p.m. in City Hall’s Council Chambers.
Shelby County Commissioners
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Thursday, May 16, at 7 p.m. at the Clopay Building (beige building) at the Shelby County Fairgrounds, 701 S. Highland Ave. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the potential restriction of large-scale solar and wind farms in unincorporated areas of the county.