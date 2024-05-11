On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, May 13, at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers. Members of the public may attend in person or listen in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log-on information.

Minster Board of Education

MINSTER — The Minster Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, May 13, at 7 p.m. in the elementary school large group meeting room.

Reports from the superintendent, principals, booster organizations and curriculum and instruction, along with the treasurer.

Anna Village Council

ANNA — The Anna Village Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, May 14, at 7 p.m. in the Village Hall’s council chambers.

Shelby County Fair Board

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Fair Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, May 15, at 7 p.m. in the secretary’s office at the Shelby County Fairgrounds, 655 S. Highland Ave.

Sidney Tree Board

SIDNEY — The Tree Board will meet on Thursday, May 16, at 4 p.m. in City Hall’s Council Chambers.

Shelby County Commissioners

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Thursday, May 16, at 7 p.m. at the Clopay Building (beige building) at the Shelby County Fairgrounds, 701 S. Highland Ave. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the potential restriction of large-scale solar and wind farms in unincorporated areas of the county.