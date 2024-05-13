Cargill plant fire causes $20K in damage

Sidney firefighters use a fire engine ladder while responding to a fire at Cargill on Sunday. An estimated $20,000 of damage was caused by the fire. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — A fire at Cargill on Sunday resulted in approximately $20,000 worth of damages.

According to the City of Sidney, first responders received a call at 11:05 a.m at Cargill, which is located on Industrial Drive.

Once firefighters reached the seen, they discovered a large amount of smoke emitting from the fifth floor of the “crush” plant. A large hopper on the first floor was also on fire.

“Crews utilized an elevated master stream to attack the fire on the first floor and a stand pipe stream to attack the fire on the fifth floor,” a release said.

The cause was labeled as “accidental” in the dust collection bags and hopper.

Anna EMS responded to one call for the city while Sidney crews responded to Cargill. In addition to mutual aid from Anna EMS, Lockington Fire, Anna Fire, and Piqua Fire Departments responded to the fire scene.

Sidney police responded to the incident and assisted with traffic control. All off duty Sidney Fire and EMS personnel were called in to assist on the scene.