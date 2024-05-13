City record

Crashes

A crash involving a stolen semi-truck occurred on May 13 at 1:34 a.m.

Gregory Allen Elliot, 57, of Warren, Michigan, was driving the truck owned by Nooh Laith Alhamed-Ro, of Warren, Michigan, traveling southbound in the parking lot of Love’s on Fair Road when he attempted to go around the drive-thru of Hardee’s and drove onto the curb and struck a light pole, causing the light pole to fall over and strike a parked car owned by Zoe Jane Overholser, of Sidney. Elliot then attempted to leave the scene.

• Brandon Allen Corner, 35, of Sidney, was cited with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, failure to control, and failure to stop after a crash after a three-vehicle crash on May 9 at 4:26 p.m.

Corner was traveling southeast on St. Marys Avenue when he drove off the right side of the roadway, through some lawns and into the Dickman Supply parking lot where he struck two parked cars owned by Nathaniel Joseph Henry, of Urbana, and Ryan A. Barhorst, of Russia, and a tree. He then drove away before stopping in the parking lot of Speedway on St. Marys Avenue.

• James Allen King Jr., 18, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control/weaving after a one-vehicle crash on May 6 at 2:33 p.m.

King was traveling westbound on Apache Drive when he went left of center and struck a mailbox, then left the scene.

Police call log

MONDAY

-7:37 a.m.: vandalism. Police responded to vandalism in the 700 block of Spruce Avenue.

-7:29 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 700 block of Foraker Avenue.

-5:43 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 100 block of North Pomeroy Avenue.

-2:21 a.m.: crime in progress. Gregory Allen Elliott, 57, of Warren, Michigan, was arrested for obstructing official business, driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, and receiving stolen property.

-1:22 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 1000 block of Constitution Avenue.

SUNDAY

-8:43 p.m.: fraud. Police responded to fraud in the Sidney area.

-8:37 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of North Walnut Avenue and Forest Street.

-7:25 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 900 block of South Main Avenue.

-6:48 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of South Main Avenue.

-11:10 a.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the area of North Pomeroy Avenue and West North Street.

-10:31 a.m.: crime in progress. Devon Michael Wita, 23, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence.

-8:09 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of East Avenue.

-2:03 a.m.: crime in progress. Carlas Lee Worley, 31, of Maplewood, was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

SATURDAY

-10:30 p.m.: summons. Andy Matthew Hancock, 40, of Troy, received a summons to appear in court for criminal damaging/endangering.

-10:01 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 800 block of South Main Avenue.

-9:06 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 400 block of North Miami Avenue.

-4:23 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 1000 block of Wildwood Drive.

-12:20 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a theft in progress in the 600 block of Arrowhead Drive.

-10:22 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 1000 block of Evergreen Drive.

-10:03 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 800 block of West Russell Road.

-6:07 a.m.: crime in progress. Jeremiah Douglas Purk, 44, was arrested for theft.

-6:03 a.m.: recovered property. Police recovered stolen property or a vehicle in the 100 block of Oak Avenue.

-2:02 a.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the 300 block of Folkerth Avenue.

FRIDAY

-11:12 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to past breaking and entering in the 2000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-10:30 p.m.: warrant. Shawn Robert Overcash, 32, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-10:07 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of South Miami Avenue.

-9:21 p.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 200 block of Jefferson Street.

-9:20 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 800 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-8:21 p.m.: crime in progress. Paul M. Simon, 55, of Fort Loramie, was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

-5:59 p.m.: crime in progress. Sherry Lynn Banks, 54, of Minster, was arrested for trespassing and theft.

-2:48 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 900 block of Port Jefferson Road.

-9:12 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of West Court Street and South Wilkinson Avenue.

-8:02 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a theft in progress in the 1000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-6:47 a.m.: vandalism. Police responded to vandalism in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-2:18 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of St. Marys Avenue.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell