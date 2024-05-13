County record

Sheriff’s call log

MONDAY

-1:56 p.m.: crash. Deputies and Jackson Center Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 14000 block of state Route 274 in Botkins.

-11:34 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a hit-skip crash in the 10000 block of McClure Road.

-8:56 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to vandalism in the 5000 block of Houston Road.

SATURDAY

-2:04 p.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a property damage crash in the 70 block of Eastview Drive in Fort Loramie.

-9:10 a.m.: subject with a knife. Deputies responded to someone with a knife in the 100 block of First Street in Russia.

FRIDAY

-6:29 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a hit-skip crash in the 16000 block of Mason Road.

-3:16 p.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a hit-skip crash at mile marker 90 on Interstate 75.

Fire, rescue log

MONDAY

-12:05 a.m. to 2:33 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

-2:12 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

SUNDAY

-4:07 a.m. to 10:15 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

-7:39 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

SATURDAY

-5:32 a.m. to 5:37 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to sevencalls.

FRIDAY

-1:31 a.m. to 9:50 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

’THURSDAY

-5:57 to 11:42 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell