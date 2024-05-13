Sheriff’s call log
MONDAY
-1:56 p.m.: crash. Deputies and Jackson Center Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 14000 block of state Route 274 in Botkins.
-11:34 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a hit-skip crash in the 10000 block of McClure Road.
-8:56 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to vandalism in the 5000 block of Houston Road.
SATURDAY
-2:04 p.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a property damage crash in the 70 block of Eastview Drive in Fort Loramie.
-9:10 a.m.: subject with a knife. Deputies responded to someone with a knife in the 100 block of First Street in Russia.
FRIDAY
-6:29 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a hit-skip crash in the 16000 block of Mason Road.
-3:16 p.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a hit-skip crash at mile marker 90 on Interstate 75.
Fire, rescue log
MONDAY
-12:05 a.m. to 2:33 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.
-2:12 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.
SUNDAY
-4:07 a.m. to 10:15 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.
-7:39 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.
SATURDAY
-5:32 a.m. to 5:37 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to sevencalls.
FRIDAY
-1:31 a.m. to 9:50 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.
’THURSDAY
-5:57 to 11:42 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell