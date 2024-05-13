FEMA to visit local neighborhoods to assist tornado survivors

CHICAGO – Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams from FEMA will be available this week to assist in communities affected by the March 14 tornadoes. Teams will help residents navigate the federal assistance process. DSA teams will begin in areas of Logan County and may move to the other impacted counties in the weeks ahead.

DSA personnel visit communities designated as federal disaster areas to help homeowners and renters apply with FEMA and quickly identify and address immediate and emerging needs. They also can provide application status updates and referrals to additional community resources.

DSA teams will never ask for or accept money and will always be wearing a FEMA identification badge with a photograph. A FEMA shirt, vest or jacket is not proof of identity. While helping someone apply, they will ask for personal information, including social security number, annual income and bank information. Residents are encouraged to ask for identification before providing any personal information. They can also call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 to verify a FEMA visit is legitimate.

Homeowners and renters in Auglaize, Crawford, Darke, Delaware, Hancock, Licking, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Richland and Union counties with uninsured or underinsured disaster-related loss from the March 14 tornadoes don’t have to wait for a DSA team to apply for assistance. To apply, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Ohio, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4777.