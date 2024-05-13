Out of the past: May 13

125 Years ago

May 13, 1899

For the past few weeks, A.D. Noyes, of Boston, Mass., has been in Shelby county purchasing horses for the Chicago horse market. He has secured 22 of the finest coach and draft horses ever collected together in the county. He has been assisted by C.E. Bush and the horses can now be seen at Mr. Bush’s stable. They will be shipped to Chicago on Monday.

——-

Members of the New Century club elected officers when they met yesterday at the home of Miss Cora Guthrie. Miss Martha Black was elected president; Mrs. F.M., McCaslin, secretary, and Mrs. Harry Wagner, treasurer

100 Years ago

May 13, 1924

A petition is being circulated about the city today and is being signed almost unanimously for the establishment of daylight savings time in the city, notwithstanding the turndown of the proposition by city council at its meeting Monday night. According to the petition, the effective date would be Sunday, May 25.

——-

Members of the Shelby County Ku Klux Klan are making arrangements for a celebration and open air naturalization at the fairgrounds this Saturday afternoon and evening. It is understood there will be a parade of robed Klansmen in the evening. There will also be speeches, band music and fireworks at the fair- grounds

——-

Leo Patton was injured when he was thrown from his bicycle while riding down Fair Avenue at noon today.

75 Years ago

May 13, 1949

Eight Sidney High school students rated near the top in the state as a result of state scholarship tests announced today: Betty Merricks,first in English X; David Gillespi, third in general science; Marianne Bennett, seventh in bookkeeping I; Barbara Rike, eighth in French I; Tom Watkins, ninth in chemistry; Iris Cunningham, ninth in biology; Karthyn Carey, ninth in French I; Richard Ludwig, tenth in English X.

——-

Jim Wagner was elected president of the senior class for 1950 during an election held yesterday at Sidney High School. Jim Getrost was named vice president; Marlene Doll, secretary, and Ann Kerlin, treasurer. Student council representatives elect- ed are Patty L. Brown, Jim Getrost, and Tom Watkins.

50 Years ago

May 13, 1974

FORT LORAMIE-Kenneth H. Ruth, longtime teacher and coach at Fort Loramie High School, was recognized Monday evening by Gov. John J. Gilligan for his “outstanding devotion to the education and development of Ohio’s young people.”

——-

Jack Knief, R.R. 5, will have more than one mouthful of mushrooms when he gets done cooking the 11-ounce gem he found in a Shelby County woods. The yellow sponge mushroom is 12 and a half inches around and eight and a half inches high.

25 Years ago

May 13, 1999

Fairlawn’s Travis Davidson and Russia’s Liz Mangen set new meet records and Houston’s Mindy Helman tied one when the Shelby County League got its track and field meet started Tuesday night. The meet will conclude on Friday. Mangen broke the shot put record held by her sister Rose with a heave of 37-7 for first place. Despite her throw being a record, she didn’t win by much, Jennifer Bornhorst of Loramie got off a throw of 35-11/2.Mangen’s distance was three- fourths of an inch farther than her sister’s effort back in 1985. Davidson, meanwhile, continued to dominate in the long jump. Although it wasn’t his best jump of the season, he still soared 21-61/2 to set a new standard, breaking the old mark of 21-51/4..

——-

MAPLEWOOD- Maplewood native Tim Haverfield pledged to support the United States and its allies when he joined the U.S. Air Force in 1997. He’s doing just that during NATO operations in central Europe. Haverfield is on duty at Fairford Air Base in Great Britain with the 366th Supply Squadron, an aircraft refueling unit based at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho. The airman was sent to Europe April 22, said his wife, Emily.Haverfield is the son of Forrest and Carolyn Haverfield of Maplewood. His wife is the daughter of Scott and Sharon Van Fossen of Anna. The couple wed last October.

