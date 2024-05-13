Sidney Municipal Court: April 2024

SIDNEY — The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of April 2024. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Brenda G. Jackson, 64, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Donavin Avante Johnson, 19, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Samantha Leeann Reynolds, 21, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private drive/alley, $136 fine.

Marilyn Knief, 54, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Rebecca Ann Dill, 67, of Brookville, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.

Alexander Reid Bay Crist, 22, of Sidney, was charged with texting while driving and failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Nathanial Christopher Eichelberger, 19, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license, $213 fine.

Casey Snyder, 32, of Piqua, was charged with no operator license, $161 fine.

Aidan Joaquin Cox, 18, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $186 fine.

Zoey Lea Kellem, 26, of Sidney, was charged with operating motor vehicle temporary permit, $136 fine.

Joyce A. Bickel, 63, of Spencerville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Khojiakbar Akhmat Ugli Israfilov, 19, of Cincinnati, was charged with no operator license and speeding, $185 fine.

Deven D. King, 45, of Tipp City, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nathan W. Marlow, 41, of Greenville, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Jeffrey Frank Pouzar, 56, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

David Franklin Rogers, 66, of Edgewood, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Allison Lou Shroyer, 19, of Maplewood, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Cory Allen Lininger, 29, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $136 fine.

Waylan A. Block, 48, of Sidney, was charged with driving under restrictions and contempt, $163 fine.

Anthony Vernie Roe, 49, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was charged with driving under restrictions and contempt, $163 fine.

Cindy S. Monnier, 66, of Maplewood, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.

Tammy S. Smith, 55, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Marcus P. Szabo, Jr., 34, of Columbus, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Colin Andrew Macy, 20, of Troy, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Edward Julius Dircksen, 67, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Joshua T. Wolaver, 41, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

James Daniel Cornett, 42, of Anna, was charged with no operator license, $263 fine.

Zachary David Manson, 44, of Piqua, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.

Corin D. Nagle, 35, of Jackson Center, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.

Frederick R. Grieves, 88, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Brittany Stroud, 40, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Josie Broaddrick, 24, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.

Tonnie J. Hovey, 64, of New Knoxville, was charged with display of plates/sticker, $130 fine.

Hannah L. Prine, 19, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brandon Shane Daniels, 50, of Ada, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Lauren Kelly Elizabeth Meyer, 21, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Matthew J. Williams, 52, of Piqua, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Randall S. Frazier, 60, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Michael J. O’Leary, 20, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.

Christopher H. McMahon, 59, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Charles T. Hodapp, 50, of Tipp City, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Terry L. Thobe, 46, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Harlan James Taylor, 36, of Howe, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Mi Shancheng, 24, of Lexington, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

David Lee Sevarns, 36, of Howard City, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Amanda F. Sell, 24, of Stow, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Nathaniel Schilling, 26, of Maplewood, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Lisa Marie Market, 29, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Carter James Hart, 19, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Eric David Foster, 52, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Elaine Christine Dunn, 45, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Justin Ray Devault, 29, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Eva Graceann Deatherage, 19, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Jacob W. Cantrell, 31, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Jerry L. Alexander, 74, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Richard Kenneth Taylor, 27, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.