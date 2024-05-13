Sidney Municipal Court: April 2024

SIDNEY — The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of April 2024. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Brenda G. Jackson, 64, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Donavin Avante Johnson, 19, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Samantha Leeann Reynolds, 21, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private drive/alley, $136 fine.
Marilyn Knief, 54, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Rebecca Ann Dill, 67, of Brookville, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.
Alexander Reid Bay Crist, 22, of Sidney, was charged with texting while driving and failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.
Nathanial Christopher Eichelberger, 19, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license, $213 fine.
Casey Snyder, 32, of Piqua, was charged with no operator license, $161 fine.
Aidan Joaquin Cox, 18, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $186 fine.
Zoey Lea Kellem, 26, of Sidney, was charged with operating motor vehicle temporary permit, $136 fine.
Joyce A. Bickel, 63, of Spencerville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Khojiakbar Akhmat Ugli Israfilov, 19, of Cincinnati, was charged with no operator license and speeding, $185 fine.
Deven D. King, 45, of Tipp City, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Nathan W. Marlow, 41, of Greenville, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Jeffrey Frank Pouzar, 56, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
David Franklin Rogers, 66, of Edgewood, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Allison Lou Shroyer, 19, of Maplewood, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Cory Allen Lininger, 29, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $136 fine.
Waylan A. Block, 48, of Sidney, was charged with driving under restrictions and contempt, $163 fine.
Anthony Vernie Roe, 49, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was charged with driving under restrictions and contempt, $163 fine.
Cindy S. Monnier, 66, of Maplewood, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.
Tammy S. Smith, 55, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Marcus P. Szabo, Jr., 34, of Columbus, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Colin Andrew Macy, 20, of Troy, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Edward Julius Dircksen, 67, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Joshua T. Wolaver, 41, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.
James Daniel Cornett, 42, of Anna, was charged with no operator license, $263 fine.
Zachary David Manson, 44, of Piqua, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.
Corin D. Nagle, 35, of Jackson Center, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.
Frederick R. Grieves, 88, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.
Brittany Stroud, 40, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Josie Broaddrick, 24, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.
Tonnie J. Hovey, 64, of New Knoxville, was charged with display of plates/sticker, $130 fine.
Hannah L. Prine, 19, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Brandon Shane Daniels, 50, of Ada, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Lauren Kelly Elizabeth Meyer, 21, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Matthew J. Williams, 52, of Piqua, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.
Randall S. Frazier, 60, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Michael J. O’Leary, 20, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.
Christopher H. McMahon, 59, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Charles T. Hodapp, 50, of Tipp City, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.
Terry L. Thobe, 46, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Harlan James Taylor, 36, of Howe, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Mi Shancheng, 24, of Lexington, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.
David Lee Sevarns, 36, of Howard City, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Amanda F. Sell, 24, of Stow, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.
Nathaniel Schilling, 26, of Maplewood, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Lisa Marie Market, 29, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Carter James Hart, 19, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Eric David Foster, 52, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Elaine Christine Dunn, 45, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Justin Ray Devault, 29, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.
Eva Graceann Deatherage, 19, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Jacob W. Cantrell, 31, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Jerry L. Alexander, 74, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Richard Kenneth Taylor, 27, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.