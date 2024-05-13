Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

May 5-11

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS was called to eight emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County. That’s seven more calls than the week prior.

All of the calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington, and excluding the village of Russia. There were no calls for the week to Springcreek Township in Miami County where Spirit EMS serves as the secondary contracted ambulance provider to that area.

There were seven transports from the scene, including an injury crash in which Spirit EMS responded with two ambulances and transported three patients to two area hospitals. Assisting at the injury crash scene were Houston firefighters and Shelby County deputies. Russia Fire also assisted at two medical emergency scenes. There were two cancellations en route last week, one of which was an accidental medical alarm setoff. One person also refused transport after being evaluated by medical personnel.

Last Monday afternoon was the busiest day of the week for Spirit EMS, with four of the eight calls occurring on that day alone, three of which were dispatched within a two-hour timespan.

Of the patients transported, four were taken to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy, one to Kettering Health in Troy, and two to Wilson Health in Sidney.

Spirit EMS responded to 100 percent of its dispatched calls for the week.