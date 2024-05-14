Jackson Center FFA greenhouse open for season

The Jackson Center High School’s FFA chapter has officially opened its greenhouse for the Spring 2024 season. The greenhouse is run by FFA agricultural student volunteers and teacher Emily Turner.

Turner has been teaching AP Agriculture for six years in various school districts. Three years of her teaching career was spent at the Celina School District setting up its agriculture department. This is her first year teaching at Jackson Center and running the greenhouse that has been there since the school opened in the 1920s.

The greenhouse is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will stay open while supplies last.

Prices are: 4-inch pots $4 each, 6-inch pots $5 each, and hanging baskets and ferns $20 each.

The organization plans to open back up again in the spring of 2025. Turner says when they re-open next year, they will be expanding the greenhouse to include more products, plants, services, and workshops.

If you have any questions about the greenhouse or the JCFFA chapter, you may reach out to Turner at [email protected].