Out of the past: May 14

125 Years ago

May 14, 1899

Judge S.A. Armstrong gave his decision in the injunction case of the G.A.R. against the trustees of the Monumental building this afternoon. He overruled the motion to dissolve the injunction and set the case down to be tried on its merits.

100 Years ago

May 14, 1924

Members of the Shelby County Automobile Association met last evening to plan for a special project on June 12, the day that has been set aside for the laying of the cornerstone at the Dorothy Love Presbyterian Home on the Russell farm. Kiwanis members have volunteered to furnish free transportation to and from the home farm. They plan to have between 40 and 50 machines available.

——-

The Sidney Investment Co., owner of the Parkwood allotment, is completing plans for a lot sale to be held in the near future. Parkwood is located along the east side of the Dixie highway north of the city. H.E. Bennett is president of the corporation; Ruth Bennett, secretary and treasurer, F.D. Christian, vice president; W.J. Emmons and George Ehrhardt, directors.

75 Years ago

May 14, 1949

The work of laying the coaxial cable that will connect Dayton, Columbus, and Cincinnati into the growing network of television channels through this area has started. Construction crews of the long lines department of the American Telephone and Telegraph Co., have moved in on the job and started work putting the cable underground at State Route 47 west of Sidney.

——-

Members of the cast for the senior class play, “Stardust,” at Sidney High school include the following: Jerry Hays, Jackie McVay, Louanne Blake, Tom Given, Bill Dunnavant, Joanne Quellhorst, Dick Snyder, Emma Lou Cable, Norma Wells, John Laws, Janie Houldsworth, Bill Mentges, Barbara Steinle, June Barnum, Jane Robinson, Shirley Shaffer, John Beck, and Greta Nelson. Miss Olive Owens is directing the play.

50 Years ago

May 14, 1974

Occupancy for a 42-unit, $467,000 apartment development on the city’s west side is set for June, according to co-developer Raphael Echemann. Dr. John Beigel is also co-developer with the B&E Investment Co.

Establishment of a Sidney bikeway is nearing reality. Signposts for the 12.4-mile route have been installed, and bike signs will be attached later this month after they are received. Parks and Recreation Department Supt. Richard Flanagan prepared a diagram detailing the route. City Council recently authorized $3,000 in federal funds be spent for the posts and signs.

25 Years ago

May 14, 1999

FORT LORAMIE Bids for Fort Loramie Schools planned building and renovation project were at or below anticipated Wednesday. Superintendent Larry Ludlow said architects estimated about a $5.4 million cost for the portion of the project bid Wednesday. He did not have specifics of the bids. They were opened at noon Wednesday. Ludlow said representatives of Freytag and Associates architects are now reviewing the bids. The Fort Loramie Board of Education is slated to meet at 7:15 p.m. Monday at the high school home economics room.

——-

Sidney Knights of Columbus Council 659 held its 14th annual Ladies Night recently at the K of C Hall. The observance honors wives, sisters and friends of members. Grand Knight Tom Frantz served as master of ceremonies. The Rev. Glen Perin gave the invocation and Sister Rita Schmidt and Dave Miller gave comments. The Rev. Ben O’Cinnsealaigh offered the closing prayer. Tom Frantz and Nick Frantz, past grand knight, presented the service awards

