Sidney Police names Shappie as Officer of the Year

By Charlotte Caldwell

[email protected]

SIDNEY — The 2024 Sidney Police Officer of the Year was announced, new police officers were introduced, and the 2023 police department annual report was reviewed at a Sidney City Council meeting on Monday.

The 2024 Police Officer of the Year was awarded to Andrew Shappie. There were five officers nominated and Shappie was unanimously selected by a committee. Shappie was nominated by Telecommunicators Pam Goins and Renee McDowell.

Goins and McDowell’s nomination explained how Shappie embodies the four core values of the police department: professionalism, integrity, courage and compassion. Shappie was one of the officers involved in the active shooter situation at Sidney Foodtown on Dec. 21, 2022, which the telecommunicators cited as being courageous.

“I have witnessed Officer Shappie demonstrate kindness and compassion on many occasions. When he deals with citizens regardless of their walk of life he treats them with the same amount of respect, kindness, and compassion,” the nomination said, describing the core value compassion. “He almost every morning that he works makes a point to stop by the dispatch window to say good morning. When I personally have taken a call that would be tough, he has made a point to check in on me to make sure I am OK. All traits of a compassionate person.”

McDonough then introduced three new lateral-entry officers — Rodney Robbins, Noah Curl, and Joshua Bayer — and one other new hire — Tanner Robbins.

Rodney previously worked for the department and recently worked for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. He has 21 years of law enforcement experience. Rodney’s sons, Trevor and Tanner, are also Sidney police officers.

Curl is a former member of the Urbana Police Department and graduated from Shawnee High School and The Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and criminology. He has three years of law enforcement experience.

Bayer worked 12 years at the Allen County Sheriff’s Office and was a sergeant. He graduated from Aurora High School and the University of Northwestern Ohio (Lima) with a degree in business.

Tanner graduated from Anna High School and the Wright State University-Lake Campus Police Academy, where he received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

The 2023 police annual report broke down the different sections of the department and statistics throughout the year.

The detective section investigated 151 total general cases, 176 total drug cases, and conducted 34 forensic interviews. They had 80 general case grand jury indictments with 110 total charges and 99 drug violation grand jury indictments with 225 total charges.

The tactical response team — a joint team between the Sidney and Piqua police departments — was activated for nine missions — eight were for the execution of search and one was for concert overwatch.

Statistics of the Sidney Addict Assistance Team (SAAT) included the following:

• 48 calls involved overdoses;

• 243 reports involving a drug code;

• 24 adults charged with a drug violation;

• Zero juveniles charged with a drug violation;

• 60 individuals taken to a grand jury for a drug violation;

• 155 drug charges presented to a grand jury;

• Three times Naloxone was used by the police department;

• 12 overdose deaths;

• 20 drug presentations completed;

• 244 individuals SAAT attempted to make contact with;

• 236 individuals SAAT made contact with;

• Nine individuals that contacted the police department seeking assistance for themselves or a family member;

• 143.7 hours SAAT member completed callouts.

The department had two college interns, one from Bowling Green State University and one from the University of Dayton. They assist with department programs and projects, complete ride-alongs to observe officers during calls for service, observe telecommunicators in dispatch, and work with the detective section.

The department participated in two DEA-sponsored drug take-back days and received 168 total pounds of unwanted medications, compared to 180 pounds in 2022.

The report also discussed the Sidney-Shelby Drug Task Force — which was started in August of 2023 by McDonough and Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye — and calls for service for the year, including the following statistics:

• 25,141 total calls for service;

• 9,000 total 911 calls received;

• 726 traffic tickets issued;

• 1,782 traffic warnings issued;

• 313 parking tickets issued;

• 588 adult criminal arrests/citations issued;

• 16 search warrants executed;

• 171 juvenile arrests;

• 155 vacation house checks;

• 1,282 follow-up investigations;

• 98 walk-throughs;

• 284 community policing calls;

• 150 consensual field interviews;

• 26 search warrants served;

• 484 total crashes — four serious injury crashes, 34 minor injury crashes, 32 possible injury crashes, and 414 property damage crashes. Wednesdays and Fridays had the highest potential for crashes and Sunday had the least potential.

Mayor Mike Barhorst also read a proclamation declaring May 13 Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week of May 10-16 Police Week.

Four ordinances were introduced and six resolutions were passed, including:

• An ordinance authorizing charter amendments to be on the November general election ballot. The amendments will make the special meetings section in the charter in compliance with the Ohio Open Meetings Act;

• An ordinance amending a codified ordinance about lodging tax to include language so that any encumbered but unspent dollars older than three years be returned to the community service fund;

• An ordinance amending a codified ordinance to remove the role of the Lodging Tax Committee;

• An ordinance increasing 2024 appropriations by $677,987;

• A resolution authorizing the city manager to apply for a NatureWorks grant through the Ohio Department of Transportation for the construction of two additional pickleball courts at Custenborder Fields. The estimated project cost is $95,000. The grant is estimated to be worth $23,300 and would be available in 2025. Other funding will come from the Shelby County Pickleball Association ($20,000), the Community Foundation ($20,000) and the city ($31,700).

• A resolution authorizing the police department to buy a Lenco Bearcat armored vehicle. The vehicle has a life expectancy of 25-30 years;

• A resolution accepting the recommendations of the Tax Incentive Review Committee;

• Two resolutions to put two separate income tax levy issues on the November general election ballot. The first would be a 0.25% permanent levy for streets, and the second would be a 0.25% permanent levy for police and fire personnel;

• A resolution establishing a public safety levy fund, contingent on voter approval of the tax levy, for public safety personnel and equipment costs, like salaries, benefits, training and public safety equipment.

The next council meeting will be held on May 27 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.