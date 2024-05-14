Students compete in Virtual State Science Day

Students from local schools recently competed successfully in the 2024 Virtually Judged Ohio Academy of Science State Science Day held in April.

Over 600 students from across the state participated in the competition where a total of almost one-half million dollars was distributed as scholarships and awards. Students presented independent research projects in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Receiving Superior ratings were: from Anna High School- Corrina Holtzapple, Jenna Wolters, Mallory Havenar; from Holy Angels Middle School, Sidney- Maggie Witt, Kara Stewart, Avery Wyan, Bailey Cotterman, Jonah Francis, Grant Hemmert; from Lehman Catholic High School, Sidney- Benton Verrill, Emilee VanSkiver.

All students receiving a State Science Day Superior rating were invited along with a parent to a Celebration event held at the Ohio State University on Saturday. Students presented their projects to scientists, engineers, university educators, peers and parents, toured selected OSU campus departments and laboratories and attended an awards ceremony.

Mallory Havenar and Jenna Wolters from Anna and Emily VanSkiver from Lehman each received renewal Wright State University Scholarships of $2,000.

Upper Miami Valley Science Days provides the opportunity for students, grades 5-12, in Champaign, Darke, Miami and Shelby counties, to complete and present original scientific research.

After 71 years of live State Science Day competitions, the last five years required State Science Day to be held as an online platform due to the COVID-19 restrictions on large events.