Christian Academy School to hold May 17 graduation ceremony

SIDNEY — Christian Academy School will hold its graduation ceremony on Friday, May 17, at 6:30 p.m. at the school.

The top three students in the Class of 2024 are Isaiah Abbot, Hannah Carter and Evan Michael.

The class verse is “Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and he will establish your plans,” Proverbs 16:3. The class motto is “Live moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” The class flower is the gladiolus, which symbolizes the strength of character, faithfulness, sincerity and integrity traits that will help new graduates as they embark on their next adventures.

The guest speaker at graduation will be Troy McIntosh, Ohio director of Christian Education Network.

Lifetime Eagle awards will be presented to Isaiah Abbott, Caleb Gustin, Evan Michael and Josalin Morris, all who have attended CAS continuously since kindergarten.

The eight members of the Class of 2024 are Isaiah Abbott, Philip Bond, Hannah Carter, Elijah Crawford, Caleb Gustin, Evan Michael, Josalin Morris and Colton Smith.