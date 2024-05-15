Eighth graders to graduate from Holy Angels

Members of the Holy Angels eighth-grade class are, left to right, top row, Reid Geise, Johnny Lloyd, Grant Sollmann, Grant Hemmert, Carter Lawson; middle row, Emily Stone, Lila Luthman, Dublin Cooper, Austin Freistler, Taylor Platfoot, Thaddeus Bezy, Kara Stewart, Cash Gephart, Bailey Cotterman, Matthew Adams; bottom row, Lydia Johnston, Nora Lamm, Avery Wyan, Jadyn Gunnell, Miah Cotrell. Courtesy photo

SIDNEY — Holy Angels Catholic School eighth-grade students will graduate on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

Mass will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church. The graduation ceremony and awards presenation will immediately follow Mass in the Holy Angels gymnasium.

The class motto is “Celebrate endings — for they precede new beginnings” by Jonathan Lockwood Huie. The class color is green symbolizing new beginnings and growth. The class son is “When Will My Life Begin” from Tangled.

