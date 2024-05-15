Lehman Catholic graduation planned for May 26

McFarland Fitchpatrick

SIDNEY — Graduation activities for Lehman Catholic High School’s Class of 2024 will begin with a Baccalaureate Mass and conclude with the commencement ceremony.

The Baccalaureate Mass will be held Friday, May 24, 2024, at 7 p.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, Sidney. Commencement is planned for Sunday, May 26, 2024, at 2 p.m. in the Schlater Family Gymnasium at Lehman Catholic High School, Sidney.

The class color is pink. The class flower is the daisy. The class motto is “We’re ending now, yet barely beginning.” The class song is “I Lived” by One Republic.

Lehman Catholic’s Class of 2024 valedictorian is Ryan Leigh Fitchpatrick, daughter of Ronnie and Robin Fitchpatrick of Sidney. She will graduate from Lehman Catholic High School with a weighted GPA of 112.3% and 32.25 Carnegie Units of Credit. Ryan will attend the University of Notre Dame and major in Business and English on a pre-law track.

Lehman Catholic’s Class of 2024 salutatorian is Katie Marie McFarland, daughter of Ed and Jill McFarland of Piqua. She will graduate from Lehman Catholic High School with a weighted GPA of 110.2% average and 32.75 Carnegie Units of Credit. Katie will attend the University of Mississippi where she will compete in the pole vault for the track team and major in Engineering.

The class offers are President Valerie Jo Rindler, daughter of Dean and Linda Rindler of Sidney; Vice President Mara Clare O’Leary, daughter of David and Emily O’Leary of Sidney; Secretary Daria Frances Marie Lee, daughter of the late Darla Lee, niece of Kris and Peg Lee of Piqua; and Treasurer Katie Marie McFarland, daughter of Ed and Jill McFarland of Piqua.

Department Medallions will be awarded to the top student, over the past four years, who exemplifies high academic achievement, and participation in several department courses and extra-curricular activities. Receiving awards will be:

• Art: Augustine Benedict Schmiesing

• English: Ryan Leigh Fitchpatrick

• Foreign Language: Ryan Leigh Fitchpatrick

• Industrial Technology: Logan David Linson

• Mathematics: Madison Grace O’Leary

• Music: Madison Grace O’Leary

• Science: Donovan Robert O’Leary

• Social Sciences: Ryan Leigh Fitchpatrick

• Theology: Ryan Leigh Fitchpatrick

Citizenship Awards will be presented to:

• Outstanding Classmate: Madison Grace O’Leary, was selected by his classmates for his qualities of being kind, caring, and showing leadership.

• Outstanding Male: Augustine Benedict Schmiesing was selected by faculty and staff for living out the mission of Lehman and showing true school spirit.

• Outstanding Female: Madison Grace O’Leary was selected by faculty and staff for living out the mission of Lehman and showing true school spirit.

There are 37 members of the Class of 2024. They are Claire Elizabeth Adams, daughter of John and Tara Adams of Sidney; Jackson Douglas Barhorst, son of Kurt and Connie Barhorst of Sidney ; Tanner Marie Black, daughter of Ryan and Kristin Black of Piqua; Marissa Mae Corner, daughter of Jeff and Jamie Grieves of Sidney; Skyler Grace DeNise, daughter of Matt DeNise of Sidney; Eva Renee Dexter, daughter of Wade and Andrea Dexter of Troy; Ryan Leigh Fitchpatrick, daughter of Ronnie and Robin Fitchpatrick of Sidney; William Henry Ford III, son of William H. Ford Jr. and Dionne Benson of Dayton; Ashlyn Marie Geise, daughter of Jason Geise and Renee Geise both of Sidney; Taylor Rose Geise, daughter of Kevin and Sara Geise of Sidney; Lena Sage Retterbush Grise, daughter of Sam Grise and Kathleen Grise both of Piqua; Taryn Jolyn Gunnell, daughter of Amanda Weber and Nathan Gunnell both of Sidney;

Also, Ashlyn Hamblin, daughter of Jeff Hamblin of Maplewood and Melissa Monnier of Sidney; Matthew John Henman, son of Andrew and Angela Henman of Piqua; Aubri Marie Karn, Trenton and Andrea Karn of Piqua; Seth Thomas Kennedy, son of Timothy and Angela Kennedy; Seth Daniel Knapke, son of Jeremy and Cori Knapke of Piqua; Abby Nicole Lamm, Craig and Jamie Lamm of Minster; Daria Frances Marie Lee, daughter of the late Darla Lee, niece of Kris and Peg Lee of Piqua; Bronson Lee Libecap, son of Leigha Libecap of Troy; Logan David Linson, son of Adam and Julie Linson of Sidney; Katie Marie McFarland, daughter of Ed and Jill McFarland of Piqua; Chelsea Allison Mohler, daughter of Angela Mohler and the late Mark Mohler of Centerville; John Edward Moloney, son of Mark and Lisa Moloney of Sidney;

Also, Donovan Robert O’Leary, son of Robert and Rosemary O’Leary of Piqua; Madison Grace O’Leary, daughter of Bill and Carrie O’Leary; Mara Clare O’Leary, daughter of David and Emily O’Leary; Lily Anne Peltier, daughter of Nicolas and Mary Peltier; Noel Joseph Petersen, son of Joseph and Julie Petersen of Quincy; Valerie Jo Rindler, daughter of Dean and Linda Rindler of Sidney; Augustine Benedict Schmiesing, son of Kevin and Anne Schmiesing; Connor Wade Stephenson, son of Tom Stephenson of Troy and Brittany Tyler of Piqua; Ethan Lee Stiver, son of Jason and Gwen Stiver of Sidney; Ellia and Louise Stumpo, daughter of Rob and Kirsten Stumpo of Botkins; Emilee Ann VanSkiver, daughter of Brent and Shelley VanSkiver of Sidney; Nicholas Thomas Wright, son of Gerald and Julie Wright of Troy; Leah Marie Zimmerman, daughter of Bill and Tricia Zimmerman of Sidney.