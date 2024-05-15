May 17 graduation planned at Fairlawn

Fairlawn High School Class of 2024

SIDNEY — Fairlawn High School will hold its graduation ceremony on Friday, May 15, at 7 p.m. in the school gymnasium.

The class flower is the white lily. The class motto is “Class of 2024ever!” The class song is “Good Old Days” by Mackemore and Kesha.

The guest speaker for the ceremony will be Chris Clark, Fairlawn High School science teacher.

Members of the Fairlawn High School Class of 2024 are Marcus James Berg Cheyanne Lee Bowman, Cree Richard Christy, Kylie Briann Clark, Julianna Christine Clayton, Sarah Elizabeth Clevenger, Liberty Marie Couchot ,Nolan Christopher Cramer, Christopher Lee Driskell, Gavin Wayne Duke, Gavin Seth Fitzgerald, Aiden Isaiah Haynes ,Ellie Kate Henman, Logan Andrew Hollenbacher, Dwayne Anthony Hubbard, Jameson Anthony Huelskamp, Julia Rose Huelskamp, Kanon Kitahara, Gavin Nicholas Landrey, Paige Marie Langenkamp, Molly Grace Lavins, Raphaelle Lenoir, Aaron Jacob Maddy, Charles James Scott Meyers, Avery Grace North, Liliana Bernadette Phillips, Harley Ellison Puckett, Eli Raymond Putnam, Jaret Dale Scherer, Anthony William Schmiesing, Shannen Elizabeth Schoffner, Isack William Smith ,Trey Evans Sparks ,Emerson Gayla-Marie Stein ,Hunter Patrick Stoodt, Addison Ann Swearingen, Ryleigh Annaliese Werling, Andrew Lane Westerbeck and Brayden Dean Wise.