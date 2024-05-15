Oldiges Keller Minster to award diplomas to 70 students

MINSTER — Minster High School will hold its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 26, 2024. There will be 70 students receiving their degrees.

Commencement will begin at 1 p.m. at Minster Elementary School, 50 E. Seventh St., Minster. The Baccalaureate Mass will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Augustine Church, 48 N. Hanover St., Minster

The class song is “More Than My Hometown” by Morgan Wallen. The class flower is the orange carnation. The class colors are orange and black.

The class valedictorian is Jacob Keller, son of Ron and Leanne Keller. He plans to attend Columbia University, majoring in Biology. Keller is a talented artist and a member of the Minster Youth Leadership Club, National Honor Society, Mathematics Club & the Academic Team. He also competed on our track & cross-country teams.

The class salutatorian is Hannah Oldiges, daughter of Ted and Maria Oldiges. She plans to attend the University of Cincinnati, majoring in Physical Therapy. She is a varsity athlete competing in softball & volleyball. She’s a member of the Minster Youth Leadership Club, National Honor Society, Journalism Club, and Mathematics Club and is a member of the Symphonic Band.

Class officers are Tyler Stueve, Grace Philipps, Ryan Halpin and Jack Grieshop.Student Council representatives are Ashley Meyer and Tyler Stueve.

The high school principal is Austin Kaylor. The school district superintendent is Joshua Meyer.

Members of the Minster High School Class of 2024 areHailee Alyssa Albers, Benedict Matthew Baldwin, Lillian Mary Barhorst, Justin Lawrence Bergman, Kendyl Ellen Bergman, Riley Catherine Billing, James Ralph Boehnlein, Braeden James Bohman, Charlotte Ella Rose Broughton, Miranda Louise Burke, Chaney Elizabeth Cedarleaf, Brooke Aleece Clune, Samantha Rose Cull, Destini Kay Davis, Noah Jeremy Droesch, Cole Allen Elliott, Megan Elizabeth Fortman, Carson Gerard Francis, Jack David Grieshop, Ryan Matthew Halpin, Maggie Lee Hemmelgarn, Ashlyn Marie Homan, Randi Mikaela Hoskins, Ethan F. Hoying, Aiden Matthew Hudson, Jacob Donald Keller, John Ronald Keller, Morgan Elizabeth Ketner, Joshua Alan Kies, Logan James Klosterman, Samuel David Klosterman, Kayla Rose Lamm, Annalise Marie Larger, Brandon Lee Lickteig, Emma Nicole Linn, Fletcher Edwin Luthman, Madelyn Elizabeth McClurg, Lydia Ann Mescher, Ashley Nicole Meyer, Jack Bradley Meyer, Rachel Ann Niekamp andHannah Christine Oldiges.

Also, Gabrielle Rose Pelletier, Grace Marie Philipps, Hope Deborah Philipps, Ava Josette Phlipot, Hailee Marie Phlipot, Alayna Marie Prenger, Bradly Joseph Prenger, Carter Charles Prenger, Macy Marie Prenger, Adam James Rindler, Charles David Schmiesing, Dane Thomas Schmiesing, Alex Henry Schmitmeyer, Chad Edward Schulze, Lexi Shea Seger, Kaleb Louis Sharp, Keetan Daryl Sharp, Reice Preston Sloan, William Daniel Snyder, Alexis Marie Stueve, Tyler Joseph Stueve, Emily Grace Thieman, Colby S. Wehrman, Star Jules Weigandt, Matthew Mark Wenning, Rachel Ann Wenning, Zachary Ian Westerheide and Autumn Rose Wuebker.