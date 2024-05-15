New Bremen graduation planned for May 19 Homan Mertz

NEW BREMEN — Graduation ceremonies for the New Bremen High School Class of 2024 are planned for Sunday, May 19, at 2:30 p.m. in the high school gymnasium. There are 61 members of the class.

The valedictorian is Chloe Renee Homan, while the salutatorian is Kathryn Alice Mertz.

Homan is the daughter of Shane and Renee Homan. She has served in leadership roles as co-president of the Science Club, junior and senior representative of the Junior District Leadership Team, project manager of the Business Club and treasurer of the Spanish Club. Other clubs and activities she participated in are the Rotary Interact Club, National Honor Society, Student Government, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Holy Redeemer Youth Group. She was also a three-sport athlete participating in cross country, basketball and track. She plans to attend Bowling Green State University.

Mertz is the daughter of Jerry and Karen Mertz. She is a member of the Spanish Club, Rotary Interact, CCD and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She was a member of the cross country, track and varsity bowling teams. She was also a member of band and choir. She is the alto saxophone section leader and participated in many solo and ensemble opportunities as well as receiving superior ratings in both band and choir at large group events. She is also involved in dance at the New Bremen Dance School. She plans to attend Wright State University – Lake Campus.

The class song is “Time to Pretend” by MGMT. The class motto is “Your mountain is waiting, so get on your way?” by Dr. Seuss. The class flower is the Hawaiian leis.

Members of student government are Alivia Dammeyer, Olivia Gabel, Jonathan Heitkamp, Chloe Homan, Noah Kelly, Greyson Pleiman and Keaton Puthoff.

Members of the Class of 2024 are Hannah Marie Beck, Carson Gerard Bergman, Mackenzie Michelle Bornhorst, Abigail Kylene Burden, Alivia Lyn Dammeyer, Amelia Lynn Dammeyer, Larissa Elizabeth Evers, Adam Jacob Fledderjohann, Andrew Lee Freels, Olivia June Gabel, Elizabeth Marie Garman, Benjamin Paul Hamberg, Dylan Joseph Hammond, Jonathan Mark Heitkamp, Olivia Anne Heitkamp, Jordan Michelle Helmlinger, Chloe Renee Homan, Cody Matthew Homan, Carson Thomas Keller, Noah Zachary Kelly, Tyler John Krieg, Joseph Riley Kronenberger, Nolan Lee Kuenning, Norah Tyler Lange, Tucker Andrew Langhals, Jackson William Lennartz, Susan Li, Mara Ashley Lozier, Aiden Patrick McFeely, Kathryn Alice Mertz, Austin Jacob Miller, Lauren Elizabeth Murray, Henry Benjamin Nelson, Henry John Nelson, Megan Renee Opperman, Carma Danielle Paul, Greyson Andrew Pleiman, Keaton Michael Puthoff, Hayden John Ranly, Benjamin Ray Ransbottom,

Also, Jenna Marie Rismiller, Jonathan Garcia Rodriguez, Alayna Marie Ross, Nicholas Albert Sandler, Brett Douglas Schaefer, Trevor David Schaefer, Reagan Marie Schmiesing, Logan Hunter Schumm, Riley Lynn Sealscott, Dominic Martin Shroyer, Cale Harold James Tangeman, Gabrielle Paige Terpstra, Aaron Thomas Thieman, Tyler Michael Trejo, Clint Ronald Voress, Anika Susan Weidner, Zachary Austin Wiedeman, Emma Louise Wittenbrink, Cherika Nicole Wooten, Hayden Wilson Zeller and Jillian Elizabeth Zimpfer.