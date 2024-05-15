TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center has announced that registration for Summer Art Camp 2024 will begin Monday, May 20, 2024, at 9 a.m. Artists entering first to 12th grade are invited to spend the week celebrating all things about space.

They are offering five creativity-filled sessions of Summer Art Camp over three weeks. Every camp session is Monday – Thursday. At the end of camp on Thursday, there will be a mini-art show featuring each artist’s creations. This year’s dates are June 24 – 27, July 8 – 11 and July 15 – 18. The fee is $125 per camper. Registration begins May 20 and ends on June 14. Camp registration is online only and on a first come first served basis. See troyhayner.org/classes for complete details.

Campers will work alongside art instructors, Gabbie Braun and Laura Cantrell, creating absolutely amazing artworks featuring cosmic themes such as planets, galaxies, aliens, and the vast universe! Artists will explore all aspects of space through painting, printmaking, sculpture, ceramics and more!99

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy. Hours of operation are Monday 7 – 9 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday 1–5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit the website at www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.