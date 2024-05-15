Track and field: District meets start, Guinther punches regional ticket

Sidney’s Garrett Guinther competes in the boys pole vault during the OHSAA Southwest District Division I track meet on Wednesday at the Troy Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Julius Spradling, right, hands the baton off to Joel Lyons while competing in the boys 4x100 meter relay during the OHSAA Southwest District Division I track meet on Wednesday at theTroy Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Gemima Diomande, right, hands the baton off to Kiara Hudgins during the girls 4x100 meter relay during the OHSAA Southwest District Division I track meet on Wednesday at theTroy Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

TROY — Sidney’s Garrett Guinther finished second in boys pole vault and earned a regional berth during the Division I district track and field meet on Wednesday at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Guinther finished second to Wayne’s Eric Pugh. Guinther, who was unable to compete in the event due to injury this season until last week’s Miami Valley League meet, cleared 15 feet, 0 inches on his second try. Pugh went on to clear 16-0.

The top four placers in each final earn a regional berth.

Boys pole vault was one of four field finals to take place Tuesday. All races aside from the 4×800 relays were preliminaries, and several Sidney athletes advanced to Friday’s finals.

The girls 4×100 relay of Gemima Diomande, Kiara Hudgins, Katie McKinney and Kyla Rush finished third in 50.72 to advance and the 4×400 relay of Olivia Barga, Emily Fleming, Shelby McVety and Kyla Rush finished sixth in 4:22.

The boys 4×100 relay of Guinther, Joelon Lyons, Julius Spradling and Graham Van Tilberg finished fourth in 43.72.

Spradling finished second the boys 400 dash in 50.77. Ajanae Cotton finished eighth in girls 100 hurdles in 17.25.

Fort Loramie girls 4×800 relay 1st at Piqua

Fort Loramie’s girls 4×800 relay earned a regional berth by finishing first in the in the Div. III district meet on Tuesday at Alexander Stadium in Piqua. Some finals were held on Tuesday in addition to preliminary races.

The top four placers in each final earn a regional berth.

Fort Loramie’s girls 4×800 relay finished first in 9:52, over six seconds ahead of second-place Covington. Russia’s boys 4×800 relay finished third in 8:27.

In field finals that were held Tuesday, Fort Loramie’s Ty Kemper finished second in boys discus with a threw of 140 feet, 0 inches. Fort Loramie’s Julian Gaier was fourth in girls shot put with a throw of 33-5.

Fort Loramie’s Janelle Siegel was second in high jump by clearing 4-11 while Victoria Mescher was third by clearing 4-10.

Russia’s Xavier Quinter was third in long jump with a leap of 19-6.75 while Fort Loramie’s Caden Cantwil was fourth with a leap of 19-1.

Lehman Catholic’s Lee 1st in high jump at Piqua

Lehman Catholic’s Daria Lee was first in girls high jump in the D-III district meet on Tuesday at Dallas Stadium in St. Paris. Some finals were held on Tuesday in addition to preliminary races.

Lee was first by clearing 4-10, while Anna’s Ciara Meyer was second by clearing 4-8.

In other field finals that were held Tuesday, Botkins’ Jana Metz was third in girls shot put with a throw of 32-4.25.

Anna’s Dustin Vasko was second in boys pole vault by clearing 11-6 while Aaron Simpson was third by clearing 10-6.

Botkins’ girls 4×800 relay finished second in 9:53 while Anna’s finished fourth in 10:39. Botkins’ boys 4×800 relay finished fourth in 8:23.

