Multiple victims reported in stabbing near Brown Park in Sidney

Sidney firefighters lend aid to a reported stabbing victim in the alley next to Brown Park on Thursday. Sidney police, Shelby County Sheriff’s officers and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were at the scene. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — A stabbing was reported in the vicinity of Brown Park early Thursday morning, and multiple victims were being treated at Wilson Health.

At about 12:30 a.m., Sidney Police and multiple other agencies responded to the area around the park, which is located one block south of S. Ohio Avenue between W. Clay Street and Mound Street.

One victim was treated onsite and transported to Wilson by Sidney medics. Scanner traffic indicated two other victims transported themselves to Wilson before police arrived on the scene.

As of 2 a.m., police were still searching for two suspects. One suspect was described on scanner traffic as a Hispanic male and another was described as a light-skinned Black male.

This is an ongoing story. More information will be added as details are released.