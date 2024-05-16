Out of the past: May 16

125 Years ago

May 16, 1899

At the Democratic Senatorial convention in Arcanum today, Capt. W.T. Amos, of Shelby county, was nominated by acclamation. However, delegations of Senator Long supporters from Miami and Darke counties bolted the convention, refusing to abide by the majority decision and by the agreement of 50 years standing by which the Democratic nomination is rotated among the three counties every four years, after two terms.

——-

Last night the residence of Rev. Henry Daniels at Botkins was broken into by burglars. Entrance was gained by forcing the front door. The burglars were apparently frightened away when Rev. Daniels suddenly appeared in the hall. Entry was also made into the office at the C.H.&D depot. There a money drawer was broken open, but the burglars secured only four cents for their trouble.

100 Years ago

May 16, 1924

G.A. Frazier has opened a tourist camp north of the city on the Dixie Highway. The camp is located opposite the Hickok farm. Frazier named the camp the Mid- State Tourist Camp, as the half- way mark on the B.&O. railway is located just back of the place. A charge of 25 cents will be made of tourists using the camp overnight.

——-

Secretary of State Brown today authorized the incorporation of the Sidney Building Company, of Sidney, capitalized at $100,000. Incorporators are Stanley Bryan, William B. Swonger, Leo Roos, James Papas, and Sam Kolias.

——-

Much interest is being manifested in the oil and gas territory near Versailles by prospectors from all over the country and new wells are being drilled for gas and oil. The Watson Oil and Gas Co. has moved its drilling rig to a new location on the Barhorst farm

75 Years ago

May 16,1949

Robert G. Anderson officially became assistant director of public service and safety for the city of Sidney today after an ordinance creating that post was passed by council last evening passed an emergency measure, the ordinance also reduced the salary of the director of public service to $1 per year.

50 Years ago

May 16, 1974

ANNA-John D. Schmitt, assistant Shelby County prosecutor, and associated with Garmhausen, Kerrigan and Elsass law firm, was employed as solicitor Tuesday by Anna Village Council. He received his law degree from Ohio Northern University in Ada.

——-

Joseph “Bill” McMillen, juvenile safety officer with the Sidney City Police Department, explained drugs and their effect to fourth grade students at Holy Angels School. The demonstration coincided with drug studies under the direction of their teacher, Jeanne Prueter.

25 Years ago

May 16, 1999

Despite protests from residents of the Eagle Glen Subdivision that a proposed rezoning will devalue their homes, the Sidney Planning Com- mission Monday night recommend- ed that Sidney City Council approve the rezoning. The vote was 3-2, with Planning Commission Chairman Paul Koerner and members Richard Wiford and Melissa Baldwin voting for approval. Commission members David Gross and Tom Ehler voted “no.” The rezoning now goes to City Council for action and is expected to be on the June 14 agenda.

——-

Hardin Elementary School third-graders took three of four first places in the Shelby County Farm Bureau’s annual safety poster contest. Winners and their categories are Dustin Hall, Hardin, bicycle safety; Kevin Roeth, Hardin, farm safety; Dustin Schwable, Hardin, water safety; and Alexandria Hamburg, Anna, home safety. Each winner received $5. Second-place winners and their categories were Alaina Kelly, Anna, bicycle safety; Jade Billing, Anna, farm safety; Lauren Turner, Fort Loramie, home safety; and Anthony Morris, Jackson Center, water safety. Promotion, education and safety committees of the Farm Bureau sponsor the contest.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society as a public service to the community.