Standoff underway on Second Avenue in Sidney

Piqua Police Tactical Response Team officers walk toward a house on the corner of Second Avenue and Forest Street at about 2:20 p.m. on Thursday. A standoff is underway. Suspects believed to have been involved in a stabbing early Thursday morning near Brown Park are believed to be in the house. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

3:10 p.m. update: An Ohio State Highway Patrol Special Response Team vehicle has arrived on the scene.

SIDNEY — A standoff is underway in a house on the corner of Second Avenue and Forest Street in Sidney.

Sidney Police, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies and Piqua Police Tactical Response Team officers are on the scene. It is believed suspects who were involved in a stabbing early Thursday morning near Brown Park are in the residence.

Piqua officers have twice reached the door and set off flashbangs. Officers have been onsite since approximately 10:30 a.m.

According to scanner traffic, multiple people were seriously injured in Thursday morning’s stabbing.

This is an ongoing story. More information will be added as details are released.