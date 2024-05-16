UPDATE: Sidney police capture suspect after hours-long standoff

Sidney and Piqua police officers stand behind an armored vehicle in front of at 410 Second Ave. on Thursday afternoon. A homicide suspect was apprehended shortly after 6:20 p.m. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

6:40 p.m. update:

SIDNEY — A suspect in a homicide was apprehended Thursday evening after a standoff that lasted about nine hours.

A juvenile male suspected of stabbing two males, one fatally, at Brown Park early Thursday morning was captured at approximately 6:20 p.m. at a residence at 410 Second Ave.

Sidney Police arrived at the house at about 9:30 a.m. to serve a search warrant for the suspect, who allegedly stabbed the men in a fight at Brown Park around midnight on Thursday.

Sidney deputy police chief Aaron Rode said in a statement at about 5 p.m. authorities were unsure if the suspect was at the address but efforts to extract him were ongoing.

“We’ve been out here for several hours,” Rode said. “As you know, we’ve used all our resources, all our capabilities, we’ve called in several different partners to assist us with this.”

According to scanner traffic, the male was hiding in a hole in the upper levels of the house when he was apprehended. He was escorted outside the house to police vehicles.

Rode said the incident at Brown Park early Thursday started as a group fight.

A 23-year-old male was pronounced dead at Wilson Health. The man’s name has not yet been released by authorities, but numerous social media posts have indicated the victim is Christian Vaughn. A juvenile male was also severely injured in the fight and is in critical condition at Upper Valley Medical Center.

Approximately 10 subjects were involved in the fight according to Rode.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted Sidney Police.

ORIGINAL REPORT

Sidney Police are searching for a suspect in a homicide that took the life of a 23-year-old man early Thursday morning.

